Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Kimberly 3, Appleton West 0

APPLETON - The Papermakers improved to 12-3 overall and 1-0 in the Fox Valley Association with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 victory over the Terrors.

Cayden Zahringer had 21 assists and Gage Stahmann had 18 assists for Kimberly. Owen Krause had eight kills and three aces, Michael Janssen had six kills and two blocks, Lucas Eckrose had six kills and three aces, Tyler Haase had five kills, and Alex Krause and Alejandro Pagan Vega each had four kills.

Neenah 3, Appleton East 0

APPLETON - The Rockets swept the Patriots 25-20, 25-4, 25-16 as Julian Kuehn had nine kills and nine digs.

Miles Weaver added seven kills and nine digs, Trevor Ricketts had six kills and Gabe Theisen had five aces for Neenah.

Kaukauna 3, Notre Dame 0

KAUKAUNA - Andrew Vande Hey had nine kills for the Ghosts in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 victory over the Tritons.

Jack Van Epern added six kills and four aces. Brady Schultz also had six kills. Hayden Johnson had 13 assists.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hilbert 3, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

MANITOWOC - Kaylie Hernke had 10 kills and six aces for the Wolves in a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 sweep.

Megan Woelfel added eight kills and Gwen Breckheimer had 19 assists for Hilbert.

BOYS SOCCER

Ripon 8, Winneconne 0

WINNECONNE - Carson Kaiser scored three goals and had an assist to lead Ripon to the win.

Payton Steggall added two goals for Ripon.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Neenah 145, Appleton East/Hortonville/Kaukauna 40

200 Medley R: 1, Neenah (Emma Bottensek, Naomi Cortina, Alliyah Lima, Anna Mulroy) 1:58.73; 2, Neenah (Breleigh Maurer, Mia Lerner, Sadie Wendell, Mallory Stewart) 2:12.40. 200 Free: 1, Rylie Bauman N 2:11.19; 2, Addy Benner N 2:24.77. 200 IM: 1, Emma Bottensek N 2:20.12; 2, Kacie Stamm N 2:38.81. 50 Free: 1, Anna Mulroy N :26.50; 2, Alliyah Lima N :27.04. Diving: 1, Ava Strassburg AEHK 198.40; 2, Sydney Hansman N 177.60. 100 Fly: 1, Naomi Cortina N 1:02.78; 2, Rylie Bauman N 1:09.19. 100 Free: 1, Anna Mulroy N :58.24; 2, Kacie Stamm N :58.89. 500 Free: 1, Alliyah Lima N 6:01.05; 2, Mia Lerner N 6:07.51. 200 Free R: 1, Neenah (Emma Bottensek, Rylie Bauman, Kacie Stamm, Anna Mulroy) 1:44.43; 2, Neenah (Addy Benner, Sophie Wypiszynski, Sadie Wendell, Breleigh Maurer) 1:56.67. 100 Back: 1, Naomi Cortina N 1:03.98; 2, Addy Benner N 1:19.28. 100 Breast: 1, Emma Bottensek N 1:13.00; 2, Breleigh Maurer N 1:20.91. 400 Free R: 1, Neenah (Rylie Bauman, Alliyah Lima, Kacie Stamm, Naomi Cortina) 3:57.52; 2, Neenah (Mia Lerner, Mallory Stewart, Sophie Wypiszynski, Addy Benner) 4:29.69.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Manawa Invitational

GIRLS

SHAWANO 24, PESHTIGO 63, AMHERST 72, MANAWA 108, SURING 136, WAUPACA 161, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 178, MENOMINEE INDIAN, SHIOCTON incomplete teams

Top 15 finishers: 1, Rachel Lorenz PE 20:52.0; 2, Ava Lorenz SHI 20:53.0; 3, Bailey Hendricks SHA 21:03.8; 4, Lia Peterson AMH 21:10.5; 5, Lilly Guenther SHA 21:17.2; 6, Grace Chelberg SHA 21:56.2; 7, Maci Beyer SHA 22:38.2; 8, Adalyn Barkley SHA 22:49.2; 9, Sienna Timm WAU 23:17.7; 10, Marilyn Klatt MAN 23:39.3; 11, Anabelle Schroeder SHA 24:08.0; 12, Holly Pesch PE 24:39.8; 13, Ava Lansing AMH 25:22.1; 14, Shayla Boettcher PE 25:29.1; 15, Urijah Reevis MI 25:52.3.

BOYS

SHAWANO 33, AMHERST 59, WAUPACA 74, PESHTIGO 99, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 111, MENOMINEE INDIAN 118, GRESHAM-BOWLER, MANAWA incomplete teams

Top 15 finishers: 1, Will Chelberg SHA 17:08.2; 2, Ethan Onesti SHA 17:29.3; 3, Max Voss AMH 18:25.5; 4, Charlie Vater IS 18:49.8; 5, Cayden Wright AMH 18:56.5; 6, Owen Lencki WAU 19:00.7; 7, Andon Chelberg SHA 19:07.6; 8, Ian Shearman WAU 19:14.5; 9, Reese Yunke PE 19:26.8; 10, Josiah Kuehl SHA 19:28.3; 11, Kadin Becker SAU 19:40.1; 12, Dominik Baxter PE 19:53.3; 13, Trevor Schwartz SHA 19:59.2; 14, Ben Beck IS 20:09.5; 15, Elijah Bohm AMH 20:12.1.

Winnebago Lutheran Invitational

GIRLS

XAVIER 15, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 62, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN ACADEMY 68, CHESTERTON ACADEMY OF MILWAUKEE 96

Xavier finishers: 1, Lilie Fouts 21:46.3; 2, Annalise Minorik 21:46.5; 3, Elle Krull 23:00.0; 4, Lauren Erickson 23:00.0; 5, Joy Krull 23:34.7; 6, Anna Bettag 23:34.7; 7, Josie Kwasny 23:34.8.

BOYS

XAVIER 19, WASHINGTON COUNTY HOMESCHOOL 74, SAINT LAWRENCE SEMINARY 103, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 104, CHESTERTON ACADEMY OF MILWAUKEE 106, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN ACADEMY 122

Xavier finishers: 1, Noah Donnermayer 17:44.9; 3, Jordan Rosenbaum 20:42.9; 4, Elijah Gottschalk 20:43.1; 5, Will Sullivan 20:43.7; 6, Luke Krull 20:43.9; 7, Drew Magnuson 20:43.9; 8, Nate Hall 21:06.0.

GIRLS GOLF

Luxemburg-Casco 222, Wrightstown 249

At Northbrook

Luxemburg-Casco: Bowie Bredael 52, Ashley Fameree 53, Morgan DeJardin 57, Katie Ledvina 60.

Wrightstown: Ella Swanson 49, Victoria Watzka 60, Lahela Carter 70, Molly Ruebl 70.

