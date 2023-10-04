Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

GIRLS GOLF

Division 2

Green Bay Notre Dame Sectional

HOBART - Ella Gelb shot 80 to take medalist honors and lead Notre Dame to the sectional team title.

Notre Dame shot 346 for first place, with Xavier second at 361 to both advance to the WIAA state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Madison.

The top two teams and the top three individuals not from qualifying teams advance to state.

Aliisa Helminen shot 84 to lead Xavier and tie for second place. Sophia Baek of Notre Dame also shot 84.

Individual state qualifiers were Regan Hermanson of Marinette, Morgan Lewis of Seymour and Callee Fink of Winneconne.

NOTRE DAME 346, XAVIER 361, WINNECONNE 405, SEYMOUR 410, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 417, MARINETTE 421, OCONTO FALLS 428, LITTLE CHUTE 447, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 450

At Thornberry Creek at Oneida, par 72

Individual medalist: Ella Gelb ND 80.

Individual state qualifiers: Regan Hermanson MAR 91, Morgan Lewis SEY 92, Callee Fink WIN 93.

Marinette: Regan Hermanson 91, Kennedy Polomis 104, Anna Marzahl 110, Kyle Vergara 116, Bryanna Torkko 134.

Luxemburg-Casco: Bowie Bredael 100, Reese Bandow 113, Marissa Annoye 115, Ashley Fameree 122, Averi Buresh 129.

Little Chute: Grace Jansen 107, Amelia Eiting 109, Brooke Beahm 113, Kendall Hengst 118, Gracie Hank 120.

Oconto Falls: Olivia Wagner 101, Taylor Miller 105, Brynn Hodkiewicz 107, Ava Salscheider 115, Mya Magnin 122.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Elliot Kriewaldt 98, Lauren Movrich 98, CJ Woosley 106, Cecilia Hermann 115, Joie Gutekunst 117.

Winneconne: Callee Fink 93, Lacey Stephans 98, Hannah Olson 103, Olivia Knobloch 111, Aubrey Christman 120.

Seymour: Morgan Lewis 92, Heather Krause 97, Gillian Herrala 104, Addison Gady 117, Alexis VandeCorput 135.

Notre Dame: Ella Gelb 80, Sophia Baek 84, Grace Schuh 90, Eleanor Van Handel 92, Megan Gelb 92.

Xavier: Aliisa Helminen 84, Elizabeth Schubbe 90, May Shimek 92, Caroline VandenHeuval 95, Molly Martine 108.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran: Trinity Flynn 98.

Denmark: Katelyn Shedlosky 110.

Bonduel: Raina Dworniczak 114, Colette DeVeau 117.

Wrightstown: Ella Swanson 114.

Oconto: Madison Sikora 124.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 1

Manitowoc Lincoln Subsectional

KIMBERLY 24, DE PERE 16, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 12, OSHKOSH NORTH 10, OSHKOSH WEST 6, WEST DE PERE 4, FOND DU LAC 2, KAUKAUNA 0

Sectional qualifiers

Singles

No. 1 - Olivia Minikel, Manitowoc Lincoln; Julia Gurholt, Kimberly; Finley Haus, Fond du Lac; Clare Sonnenburg, De Pere. No. 2 - Jordin Popp, Manitowoc Lincoln; Lauren Heckert, Kimberly. No. 3 - Elise Schreiber, Kimberly; Sophia Titus, De Pere. No. 4 - Ella Bolz, Kimberly; Kara Cummings, Oshkosh North.

Doubles

No. 1 - Ana Cristescu/Lillianna Graf, De Pere; Keagan Potter/Kate Conger, Oshkosh West; Brianna Owens/Sonja Mau, Kimberly; Taylor Peterson/Zylia Kleinfeldt, Manitowoc Lincoln. No. 2 - Emma Crowell/Annie Kraszewski, De Pere; Kate McGinnis/Sarah McCarthy, Kimberly. No. 3 - Casdyn Thomas/Addylin Vieth, Kimberly; Amara Lautenschlager/Grace Marquis, De Pere.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Green Bay East 3, Green Bay West 0

GREEN BAY - The Red Devils swept past the Wildcats 25-6, 25-18, 25-7.

Crivitz 3, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

CRIVITZ - The Wolverines cruised to a 25-7, 25-9, 25-9 Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Statistical leaders for Crivitz included Lilli Watson with eight digs and five aces; Hattie Frievalt with 11 assists and three aces; Hayden Ott with three kills; Kirsten Pusick with eight kills; Megan Pusick with four aces and two kills; Abby Langer with five digs; Lucy Gruszynski with five digs and two aces; Taryn Tracy with three kills and two aces; and Tayah Werner with three digs, three assists and two aces.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Kimberly 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 0

GREEN BAY - The Papermakers moved to 27-6 overall and 4-1 in the Fox Valley Association with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over the Tritons.

Leading Kimberly were Brady Koester with 13 kills and two blocks; Lucas Eckrose with 12 kills and 10 digs; Owen Krause with five kills, four aces and six digs; Gage Stahmann with 31 assists and five digs; and Michael Janssen with seven kills and three blocks.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Suring Invitational

BOYS

COLEMAN 44, LENA/SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS ACADEMY 65, CRIVITZ 68, ONEIDA NATION 74, GOODMAN-PEMBINE 92, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY, WOLF RIVER LUTHERAN, SURING INCOMPLETE TEAMS

Top 10 finishers: 1, Ben Brown CRI 18:21.8; 2, Conner Markiewicz COL 18:26.8; 3, Cole Falck PRO 18:56.7; 4, James Caine CRI 19:19.1; 5, Jonas Johnson ONE 19:25.1; 6, Mathis Kuehn PRO 19:37.7; 7, Erik Kosch L/STAA 20:18.9; 8, Mason Belongia L/STAA 20:53.0; 9, Ryan Ehlert G-B 21:02.0; 10, Kyson King ONE 21:02.8.

GIRLS

GOODMAN-PEMBINE 27, SURING 37, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 59, SURING, COLEMAN, WOLF RIVER LUTHERAN, LENA/SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS ACADEMY INCOMPLETE TEAMS

Top 10 finishers: 1, Joley Berger G-P 22:09.3; 2. Georgia Gerndt SUR 22:31.2; 3, Ava Kuchta COL 23:16.1; 4, Aspynn Anderson L/STAA 23:17.5; 5, Violet Buchholz WRL 24:14.5; 6, Satay’a Williams PRO 24:16.7; 7, Kiersten Jensen COL 24:23.6; 8, Clare Gappa COL 24:49.8; 9, Krystal Moddie G-P 24:52.1; 10, Ginger Gerndt SUR 24:59.7.

