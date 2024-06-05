Tuesday's high school roundup: Windham baseball upsets Kennebunk in Class A prelim game

Jun. 4—Brady Harvie allowed four hits and struck out eight, and No. 12 Windham scored in the sixth inning to upset No. 5 Kennebunk, 3-2, in a Class A baseball prelim game on Tuesday in Kennebunk.

Wyatt Washburn scored the winning run on an error for the Eagles (7-10), who advance to face No. 4 Marshwood in the quarterfinals.

Starting pitcher Isaac Jensen pitched into the seventh inning for Kennebunk (10-7), allowing two hits and no earned runs. Austin West had two hits for the Rams.

LEAVITT 2, POLAND 0: Noah Carpenter pitched a no-hitter and was a dropped third strike away from a perfect game as the sixth-seeded Hornets (15-2) beat the 11th-seeded Knights (7-10) in a Class B South prelim game in Turner.

Carpenter needed 74 pitches to complete his gem, the third no-hitter of the season for Leavitt. He struck out 11 batters.

Leavitt advances to face No. 3 York in the quarterfinals.

Nick Mellen hit a two-run single for the Hornets.

Regan Cohen was the lone Poland runner to reach, when he beat out to a throw to first after a dropped third strike.

WELLS 3, MORSE 2: Keith Ramsey singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the seventh-seeded Warriors (11-6) beat the 10th-seeded Shipbuilders (6-11) in a Class B South prelim in Wells.

Wells advances to face No. 2 Yarmouth in the quarterfinals.

Ramsey relieved starter Gage Sargent in the fifth inning and the duo combined on a four-hitter. Ramsey allowed just a hit and a walk in his three innings.

Morse starter Calin Gould allowed six hits and three walks while striking out two before being relieved in the seventh.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1, OAK HILL 0: Jagger Helwig reached on an error in the third inning, stole second, moved to third on Alex Allain's single and scored on a passed ball as 12th-seeded Fryeburg Academy (8-9) beat fifth-seeded Oak Hill (12-5) in a Class B South prelim at Wales.

Freeport advances to face No. 1 Greely in the quarterfinals.

lacross

Alex Allain pitched a one-hit shutout for Fryeburg Academy. He also had two hits.

FREEPORT 4, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Liam Emmons and Will Maneikis each had two hits for the eighth-seeded Falcons (10-7) in their win over the ninth-seeded Eagles (8-9) in a Class B prelim in Freeport.

Arlo Boutureira pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just a single, while striking out seven and walking three for Freeport, which advances to face No. 1 Greely in the quarterfinals.

SOFTBALL

GREELY 6, LAKE REGION 5: Mia Stewart singled to drive in the winning run as the eight-seeded Rangers (9-8) beat the ninth-seeded Lakers (9-8) in a Class B prelim in Cumberland.

Greely advances to face No. 1 York in the quarterfinals.

Fiona McCarthy had three hits and scored three runs, while Stewart had two hits with two RBI for Greely. Katie Wallace, who singled in the bottom of the seventh and scored the winning run, had two hits and scored twice.

Kylie Myers and Alexis Cole each had two hits, while Mallory Smith scored twice and had an RBI for the Lakers.

PORTLAND 11, WESTBROOK 4: Ainsley McCrum had a triple and four RBI as the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (13-4) beat the 12th-seeded Blue Blazes (5-12) in a Class A South prelim in Portland.

Hannah Hawkes had two hits, including a double and scored four times for Portland, which advances to face No. 4 South Portland in the quarterfinals.

Sadie Armstrong earned the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits, while striking out 10 and walking one.

MASSABESIC 4, BONNY EAGLE 2: Felicia Proctor allowed five hits, one run, struck out six and walked two as the seventh-seeded Mustangs (10-7) beat the 10th-seeded Scots (7-10) in a Class A South prelim in Waterboro.

Proctor also had two hits for Massabesic, which advances to face No. 2 Cheverus in the quarterfinals.

Candice Daigle added two hits for Massabesic, while Ava Gerrish had a double and three RBI.

Madison Weeks had two hits for Bonny Eagle.

KENNEBUNK 6, BIDDEFORD 1: Julia Pike pitched a complete game, allowing one hit, no earned runs and striking out 15 as the ninth-seeded Rams (9-8) beat the eight-seeded Tigers (9-8) in a Class A South prelim in Biddeford.

Skylar Holder drove in Paige Williams on an RBI single in the first, then drove in Williams again in the fifth for Kennebunk.

The Rams advance to face No. 1 Windham in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 16, PORTLAND 2: Camdyn Keenan had three goals and three assists as the second-seeded Rams (14-1) cruised by the 15th-seeded Bulldogs (5-10) in a Class A prelim game in Kennebunk.

Ivy Armentrout added four goals for Kennebunk, who advances to face Bangor or Marshwood in the quarterfinals. Mara Muse had three goals and an assist, while Sophia Notine and Ella Highbarger each scored twice. Keara Battagliese and Ella Pitchforth added a goal each.

Phoebe Knoll had two goals for Portland.

WINDHAM 18, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Abby Trainor scored five goals to lead the fourth-seeded Eagles (12-3) past the 13th-seeded Red Riots (7-8) in a Class A prelim in Windham.

Windham advances to face the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 12 Scarborough and No.5 Gorham in the quarterfinals.

Neve Ledbetter had four goals for Windham, Grace Joly and Olivia McPherson chipped in with three goals apiece, while Mallory Muse had two goals and Morgan Mclain one.

Abigail Thayer had two goals and Cara Inman scored once for South Portland.

YARMOUTH 19, OXFORD HILLS 6: Brooke Boone had five goals and an assist as the third-seeded Clippers (13-2) beat the 14th-seeded Vikings (5-10) in a Class A prelim at Yarmouth.

Yarmouth advances to face No. 6 Cheverus in the quarterfinals.

Celia Zinman had four goals and an assist for Yarmouth. Neena Panozzo and Aine Powers each added three, Lauren Keaney had two, and Metta Lindsey and Maddie Jones each had one.

Grace Hart had three goals for Oxford Hills.

MARSHWOOD 16, BANGOR 3: Maddy Poitras recorded five goals and one assist, Sarah Theriault added four goals and two assists and Eva Hersey scored three goals to lead the seventh-seeded Hawks (8-7) over the 10th-seeded Rams (8-7) in a Class A prelim in South Berwick.

Olivia Drake and Hadley Prewitt had two goals and one assist each for Marshwood, which advances to a Class A quarterfinal matchup against second-seeded Kennebunk on Friday.

Kiersten Daigle had two goals for Bangor.

BOYS' LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 18, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 7: Beckett Mehlhorn recorded nine goals and two assists to power the ninth-seeded Red Riots (8-7) over the eighth-seeded Broncos (9-6) in a Class A prelim on the road in Hampden.

Bryce Gordon and Ian House added three goals apiece for South Portland, which will play top-seeded Falmouth in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.

WINDHAM 11, LEWISTON 3: Tobias Perkins scored five goals, Blake McPherson had three goals and three assists, and the sixth-seeded Eagles (9-6) defeated the 11th-seeded Blue Devils (6-9) in a Class A prelim in Windham.

Windham will face No. 3 Thornton Academy in the quarterfinals.

Daven Langelier, Cody Dionne, and Jackson Bement each scored a goal for Lewiston. — Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal contributed to this report

