Tuesday's high school roundup: Lincoln Academy rallies to beat Messalonskee in girls' lacrosse

May 14—Mariam Delisle scored two goals in the final two minutes left to lift the Lincoln Academy girls' lacrosse team to a 7-6 win over Messalonskee on Tuesday in Oakland.

Delisle scored five goals for Lincoln (6-3), while Celia Brinker and Abby Kopp each added one.

Emma-Jane Parsons led Messalonskee (6-3) with three goals, but was knocked out of the game in the third quarter after being issued her second yellow card. Chloe Masse added two goals and Alexa Caccamo had one for Messalonskee, which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

WELLS 7, SANFORD 6: Caitlin Rooney scored three goals and Jess Palmer added two as the Warriors (7-3) beat the Spartans (6-3) in Wells.

Kayla Bolton and Carys Ramsey split time in net for Wells and combined for 10 saves.

Caitlin Hanselmann scored three goals and Savannah Knight two for Sanford. Madison Baker made five saves.

YARMOUTH 17, WAYNFLETE 10: Brooke Boone had seven goals and two assists to lift the Clippers (7-3) past the Flyers (8-2) in Portland.

Aine Powers and Celia Zinman added three goals apiece for Yarmouth. Lauren Keaney added two goals.

Tilsley Kelly scored seven goals for Waynflete.

PORTLAND 8, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Leah Sigfridson scored three goals as the Bulldogs (4-6) downed the Red Riots (2-6) in South Portland.

Gabriella Harrigan, Phoebe Knoll and Lucy Susen all scored two goals for Portland. Kristen Mailloux had seven saves.

Cassidy Clyde and Abigail Thayer both scored for South Portland and Amelia Burton-Fowler made 10 saves.

FREEPORT 9, CAPE ELIZABETH 5: Lana DiRusso scored four goals and Mia Levesque added three as the visiting Falcons (8-1) beat the Capers (5-5) for their seventh straight win.

Gwendolyn Durham and Reed Proscia also scored a goal for Freeport, while Emma White had three assists and Kiley Webber two assists.

Wylie Stoecklein had two goals and an assist for Cape Elizabeth. Heather Campbell, Campbell DeGeorge and Kaity Woods each had a goal for the Capers, while Belle Reeves made six saves.

FALMOUTH 8, BIDDEFORD 6: Kiera Alcock scored three goals, while Riley Davis and Peaches Stucker chipped in two goals and one assist each, helping the Navigators (9-0) get past the Tigers (6-4) in Falmouth.

Tessa Woodbury turned away eight shots in goal for Falmouth.

Abigail Bouffard tallied five goals and Ayla Legasse recorded four assists for Biddeford. Nataliah Martinez racked up 20 saves.

TRAIP ACADEMY 12, LAKE REGION 6: Keira Alessi, Sam Latchaw and Maddy Rohan each scored three goals as the Rangers (6-3) downed the Lakers (1-7) in Naples.

Sarah Carven added two goals, Jacey Johnson also scored and Charlotte Masse made eight saves for Traip.

BOYS' LACROSSE

PORTLAND 13, WESTBROOK 0: Matt Frost, Andy Marvin and Louis Thurston netted four goals each as the Bulldogs (4-4) blanked the Blue Blazes (0-9) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Reeve Grenier-DiDonato made seven saves in the shutout.

WAYNFLETE 10, TRAIP ACADEMY 7: Haven Savory Kreis had four goals and Nick Kirby added three goals and an assist as the Flyers (2-6) defeated the Rangers (1-9) in Kittery.

Fletcher Polsky, Jacob Woodman and Spencer Kline also scored for Waynflete.

Brody Johnson led Traip with three goals and an assist, followed by Noah Matthews with three goals and Terrence Swiger with one.

DEERING 12, WINDHAM 11: Corbin Burke scored five goals, while Andrew Burke and Joey Foley added three goals each as the Rams (6-3) escaped the Eagles (4-5) in Portland.

Vinny Cavallaro made 16 saves in goal for Deering.

MARSHWOOD 12, GORHAM 4: Hayden Demeroto scored four goals, Jackson Hamilton added three goals and Rogan Boisvert had two goals and three assists as the Hawks (4-5) beat the Rams (2-7) in South Berwick.

Luke Dockham made eight saves in goal for Marshwood.

SOFTBALL

MASSABESIC 6, SOUTH PORTLAND 5: Emma Theriault hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Mustangs (5-5) earned a walk-off win over the Red Riots (9-2) in Waterboro.

Candice Daigle added a two-run home run for Massabesic. Emily Donovan had three hits, including a double and Baylee Wright drove in a run.

Sadie Soucy and Chloe Whitten each drove in two runs for South Portland. Ella Nickerson went 2 for 4 with a double and a single.

CHEVERUS 15, THORNTON ACADEMY 5: Kelsey Cassidy had two hits, including a double and drove in four runs, while Hailey Lamontagne had a double, a triple and four RBI as the Stags (11-0) beat the Golden Trojans (3-7) in Saco.

Ashley Connor pitched a complete game for Cheverus, allowing five runs while striking out four and walking one.

Sophia Bogardus had three hits, while Kylie Lamson and Emma Barnes each had two hits and two RBI for Thornton Academy.

BRUNSWICK 6, LEWISTON 4: Skyler Augstine hit a two-run inside-the-park home run and Ames Ladner hit a three-run inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning as the Dragons (4-7) scored five times on their way to a win over the Blue Devils (5-6) in Lewiston.

Caitlin Seitz added an RBI single in the seventh for Brunswick.

BASEBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, CHEVERUS 4: Brayden Duane was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored as the Golden Trojans (7-4) beat the Stags (2-9) in Saco.

Beck Edgerly added two hits and three RBI, while Colton Cross had a double and scored twice for Cheverus. Edgerly pitched a complete game, allowing four runs on 11 hits, while striking out six and walking none.

Liam Backman drove in two runs for Cheverus.

BONNY EAGLE 9, NOBLE 2: Levi Wood pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out five as the Scots (4-8) beat the Knights (4-8) in Standish.

Wood also had a tirple, drove in two and scored a run for Bonny Eagle. Caleb Racicot added a dobule and two RBI and Jayden Doughty had two RBI.

Dominic Dumont drove in two for Noble.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, MARSHWOOD 0: Kason Lewis allowed five hits and struck out seven as the Red Riots (7-5) beat the Hawks in South Portland.

Curtis Metcalf and Brady Haynes each drove in a run for South Portland. Alex Horton scored an run, while Hudson Iacuessa double and scored.

Tyler Husson allowed five hits and struck out four for Marshwood.

SCARBOROUGH 5, BIDDEFORD 2: Patrick McCue and Finn Coburn each had two hits and helped the Red Storm (10-1) rally for three runs in the third inning against the visiting Tigers (5-6) in Scarborugh.

Ryan Shugars pitched five innings for the win while Zak Sanders closed for the save.

Dom Smith and Gino Mariello each had two hits for Biddeford.

GORHAM 12, DEERING 6: Jack Karlonas had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI as Gorham (6-5) beat Deering (3-8) at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Casey Skolfield pitched into the sixth inning to earn his second win of the season.

Miles Lawrence had two hits, two RBI and threw out two runners attempting to steal for Deering.

FALMOUTH 13, PORTLAND 1: Josh Polchies had three RBI, while Caden Berry and Ethan Hendry two each as the Navigators (10-1) beat the Bulldogs (3-8) at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Polchies, Berry, Hendry and Brennan Rumpf all registered multiple hits for Falmouth.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 10, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Sammy Calder pitched a five-inning no-hitter and the Mustangs (8-1) defeated the Seahawks (4-6) in Monmouth to earn their fifth consecutive win.

Calder struck out eight and walked one. He threw 55 pitches, including 38 for strikes.

No. 9 hitter Brandon Smith had three hits, drove in a run and scored a run for Monmouth. Jake Harmon, Noah Schultz and Rory Foyt drove in two runs apiece. Harmon and Kyle Palleschi each doubled and scored two runs. — Dave Dyer of the Kennebec Journal and Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal contributed to this report

