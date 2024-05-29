Tuesday's high school roundup: Freeport baseball scores in 10th to beat Cape Elizabeth

May 28—Thomas Roy doubled in the 10th inning and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Jacob Roy to lift Freeport to a 3-2 win over Cape Elizabeth in a baseball game on Tuesday afternoon in Freeport.

After Cape Elizabeth (10-6) took an 1-0 lead, Will Maneikis tied it in seventh on squeeze bunt, and then Liam Emmons tied it up again for Freeport (9-7) with two-out, two-strike double in eighth.

Andy Choi had two hits for Cape Elizabeth. He also pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, while striking out five.

YARMOUTH 7, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: David Swift and Andrew Cheever had three hits apiece as the Clippers (12-4) beat the Raiders (7-9) in Fryeburg.

Yarmouth scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the seventh.

Graeme Roux and Aaron Mason each had two hits for Yarmouth.

Alexis Castillo had a double and single for Fryeburg Academy.

PORTLAND 5, THORNTON ACADEMY 4: Reegan Buck went 3 for 4 and an RBI to lift the Bulldogs (5-11) past the Golden Trojans (11-5) in eight innings in Portland.

Hunter Temple had a double and a single for Portland, while Joe Mancini added two singles.

Jacob Fish and Jeremiah Chessie had two hits apiece for Thornton Academy.

LAKE REGION 12, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 8: The Lakers (3-13) scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Patriots (2-14) in Gray.

Shane Plummer and Dylan Blair each drove in three runs for Lake Region, while Jacoby True and Braydan Wilson each added two RBI. Brock Gibbons had two hits, including a double and scored a run.

Andrew Keddy had a pair of hits, including a home run, for Gray-New Gloucester.

ST. DOMINIC 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Ashton Hammond pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out 10 and walking three to lift the Saints (14-1) to a win over the Hawks (12-4) in Hiram.

Keegan Thibodeau had two hits for Sacopee Valley.

SOFTBALL

YORK 10, GREELY 0: Sarah Orso had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in four runs as the Wildcats (16-0) beat the Rangers (8-8) in York.

McKayla Kortes allowed one hit and struck out 11 to earn the win for York. She also had two hits and an RBI. Lindsay Rivers added three hits.

OXFORD HILLS 3, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Kyeria Morse pitched a one-hit shutout to lift the Vikings (14-2) past the Windjammers (10-6) in Rockport.

Morse struck out 14 and walked two. She also capped the scoring with a sacrifice bunt in the top of the third. Maddie Miller and Tristen Derenburger each drove in a run in the second, on a groundout and a single, respectively.

Maya Stone had the lone hit for Camden Hills.

YARMOUTH 14, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6: Avery Buchanan had four hits and six RBI, and Julia Brown drove in three runs as the Clippers (5-11) beat the Raiders (3-13) in Fryeburg.

Leah Muentener added three hits for Yarmouth and Julia Lawwill had two hits, including a triple. Cat Rich had a pair of singles and a pitched a complete-game.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 15, SCARBOROUGH 1: Ivy Armentrout had three goals and out three assists as the Rams (12-1) beat the Red Storm (5-8) in Kennebunk.

Sophia Notine and Anna McCarron added three goals apiece for Kennebunk. Keara Battagliese scored twice, while Camdyn Keenan, Mara Muse, Helen Kennie and Ellie Nunan each scored once.

Grace Carlista scored for Scarborough.

TRAIP ACADEMY 7, WELLS 4: Keira Alessi and Keira Durgin each scored twice as the Rangers (9-5) beat the Warriors (9-4) in Kittery.

Jacey Johnson, Sarah Carven and Delia Hartley also scored for Traip. Charlotte Masses had nine saves.

BOYS' LACROSSE

SCARBOROUGH 7, DEERING 4: Olin Pedersen scored four goals and Ben Kerbel saved 16 shots as the Red Storm (8-5) beat Deering (9-4) in Scarborough.

Liam Sellinger added two goals and Sebastian Furr also scored for the Red Storm.

Corbin Burke and Joey Foley each scored twice for Deering. Vinny Cavallaro saved 10 shots.

WINDHAM 15, SOUTH PORTLAND 14: Landon Buzulchuck scored in overtime to lift the Eagles (7-6) past the Red Riots (7-6) in South Portland.

Blake McPherson had five goals for Windham, while Buzulchuck finished with four goals and an assist.

Bryce Gordon scored four goals for South Portland.

