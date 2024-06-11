Tuesday's high school roundup: Cape Elizabeth holds off Thornton Academy to earn trip to Class A boys' lacrosse final

Jun. 11—Cape Elizabeth scored four times in the fourth quarter to pull away and beat Thornton Academy 16-11 to advance the Class A boys' lacrosse semifinals on Tuesday evening in Sanford.

The Capers improve to 12-4 and will try to win their fourth straight state championship game on Friday. Thornton Academy ends the season 12-4

Cape Elizabeth led 7-6 at halftime before scoring five straight goals push its lead to five. Alex van Huystee sparked the charge, scoring three of his six goals.

Thornton Academy pulled with 11-9 before the end of the third, then pulled within one on back-to-back goals by Jake Marcotte. The Capers ended the game with four straight goals to earn a return trip to the state title game.

Tom Hennessey added five goals and Keegan Lathrop had three for Cape Elizabeth.

Will Edborg had five goals for Thornton Academy. Noah Vernoneau added two.

