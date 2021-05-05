Tuesday's high school highlights (updated)

May 5—BASEBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

—John Marshall got solid pitching from Zach Carr but still fell 4-3 in eight innings to Northfield. Carr went 7 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and struck out seven.

—Braydon Truelson pitched a two-hitter to lead Owatonna past Century 4-1. Ben Ziebarth hit a solo home run in the first inning for Century.

—Mayo took a lead with a two-out, two-run double by Adam Marshall in the third inning and then beat Mankato West 6-5. Brevin Goetz plitched 4 2/3 strong innings and also contributed a pair of hits.

—Andrew Ball tossed a two-hitter and struck out nine as Red Wing defeated Winona 9-1. Ball was also 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and two RBIs while Cooper Chandler went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

—Jackson Schroeder hit three doubles and drove in three runs and Jake Coshenet also drove in three runs as Byron toppled Stewartville 18-8. Brady Pickett went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Stewartville and Parker Klavetter hit a homer and drove in two runs.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

—Cale Beckman tossed a three-hitter and allowed just one earned run while striking out nine as Winona Cotter defeated Rushford-Peterson 7-2. Beckman was also 2-for-4 at the plate.

—Jason Feils and Brock Martinez combined for a one-hitter in guiding Plainview-Elgin-Millville to an 11-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Feils gave up one hit over four innings and Martinez no hits over two innings. Feils and Dereck Boyum each had two hits and two RBIs.

—Caden Nolte pitched six innings of one-hit ball, struck out eight and allowed one earned run as Chatfield beat Dover-Eyota 4-2. Seth Goetzinger pitched a hitless seventh inning to pick up the save while Connor Jax hit a double and drove in two runs for the Gophers.

—Kyle Fredrickson had four hits and Tommy Lee had three in Lewiston-Altura's 12-6 win over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

—Caleb Griffin had three hits and two stolen bases, and Nathan Solberg had three hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases in Spring Grove's 6-4 win over Houston. Houston is winless, while the Lions move to 6-3.

—Zach Bollingberg went 5-for-5 with a double, two triples and four RBIs and Sam Nelsen was 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs as Lyle/Pacelli overwhelmed Mabel-Canton 21-2.

SOFTBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

—Brynn Hostettler tossed a one-hitter over four innings and struck out 10 as Northfield defeated John Marshall 15-2. Mikaela Girard hit a home run and drove in five runs for Northfield.

—Owatonna limited Century to a single hit and walked off with a 4-0 win over the Panthers in Big Nine Conference play.

—Breck Carlson hit two home runs and drove in five runs as Mankato West defeated Mayo 14-3. Lani Schoper added a homer and drove in three runs for the Scarlets. Raiven Heise went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Mayo while Tiegan Mancuso went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

—Avery Steffen tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out 17 to outdueled Maddie Cocker as Zumbrota-Mazeppa nipped Byron 1-0. Steffen was also 2-for-2 at the plate while Sydney Higley hit a double and drove in the game's lone run. Cocker allowed eight hits and Byron stayed in the game by throwing three runners out at the plate.

—Hailey Rismeyer went 3-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs while Emma Simons was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs as Kasson-Mantorville outscored Stewartville 17-10. Abigail Scanlan went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI for Stewartville, Grace Elton was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Hannah Martinson hit a solo homer.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

—Teagan Hansen doubled and drove in three runs and Ellie Eidenshink tossed a six-hitter and struck out 10 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville topped Wabasha-Kellogg 7-2. Hayden Hawkins hit a two-run homer and a double for W-K.

—Chatfield moved to 8-2 overall with a 6-3 win over Dover-Eyota. Claire Springer allowed one hit over 4 1/3 innings for the Gophers. Kara Goetzinger had two hits, including a triple.

—Olivia Funk tossed a three-hitter, struck out 13 and allowed one unearned as Lewiston-Altura beat Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 7-1. Funk and Raeana Kennedy both drove in two runs for L-A.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

—Bailey Johnson pitched a five-hitter for the win and went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs as Southland topped Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 7-2. Kelsey Mensink also drove in two runs for the Rebels while Kayla Nelsen went 2-for-4 and scored three runs.

—Kenidi McCabe went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jordyn Newgard also drove in three runs as Mabel-Canton overwhelmed Lyle/Pacelli 19-2. Emily Carolan tossed a four-hitter over four innings and allowed one earned run for the win.

—Morgyn Otte pitched a no-hitter and struck out 12 over five innings while Megan Erickson and Emily Davis both hit home runs as Randolph blanked GMLOK 12-0.

NON-CONFERENCE

—Jade Krenik pitched a six-inning shutout as St. Charles blanked Lake City 10-0. Krenik allowed five hits and struck out four without issuing a walk.

—Elizabeth Pike was a perfect 4-for-4 and had three RBIs in Lourdes' 16-12 win over Waseca. Karin Hayford was 3-5 with two RBIs.

—Medford scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning and edged past Cannon Falls 10-9.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

—Century's Isaiah Huber swept the 100 and 200 and Century was an easy winner in a triangular meet with Faribault, Winona and John Marshall. Huber was timed in 11.02 in the 100 and 22.79 in the 200. Century finished 1-2 in the 1,600 and the 3,200.