Tuesday's high school baseball and softball scores

Steve Galluzzo
·6 min read
Baseball

Academic Excellence 6, Silver Valley 3

Academy of Careers & Exploration 21, Lucerne Valley 0

Adelanto 5, Silverado 1

Alhambra 20, San Gabriel 0

Aquinas 5, Linfield Christian 0

Arcadia 9, Glendale 1

Arlington 18, Hillcrest 0

Arrowhead Christian 4, Woodcrest Christian 2

Arroyo Valley 8, Rim of the World 1

Banning 10, Desert Mirage 0

Beverly Hills 10, Morningside 0

Birmingham 1, El Camino Real 0

Bishop Amat 12, Gardena Serra 6

Bishop Montgomery 2, Paraclete 0

Bloomington 3, Kaiser 2

Bolsa Grande 8, Rancho Alamitos 1

Brentwood 5, Campbell Hall 0

Buena 7, Oxnard Pacifica 4

Burbank 5, Hoover 0

Burbank Burroughs 7, Pasadena 3

Calabasas 8, Thousand Oaks 0

Camarillo 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3

Cate 6, Santa Clara 2

Cerritos 20, Whitney 0

Chaffey 11, Ontario 1

Chaminade 4, Alemany 3

Chaparral 6, Great Oak 2

Coachella Valley 6, Cathedral City 4

Coast Union 23, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 10

Crossroads 16, Archer School for Girls 15

Crossroads Christian 31, Bethel Christian 19

Dana Hills 4, Mission Viejo 3

Desert Christian 12, Faith Baptist 3

Desert Hot Springs 7, Indio 5

de Toledo 12, Shalhevet 0

Don Lugo 14, Baldwin Park 7

Dos Pueblos 12, Oxnard 6

Eisenhower 10, Fontana 0

El Dorado 7, Santa Ana Foothill 6

Fairmont Prep 15, Tarbut V’ Torah 4

Foothill Tech 24, Villanova Prep 1

Gahr 10, Downey 2

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Tustin 2

Glenn 13, Pioneer 1

Grand Terrace 10, Carter 0

Hawthorne 17, Compton Centennial 0

Heritage Christian 27, Triumph Charter 0

Irvine University 1, Northwood 0

Jurupa Hills 2, Colton 0

Jurupa Valley 10, Indian Springs 0

Katella 23, Westminster 3

Laguna Beach 3, Marina 1

Laguna Hills 9, Beckman 3

La Mirada 15, Norwalk 0

La Quinta 7, Shadow Hills 6

Leuzinger 8, Hawthorne 3

Los Altos 7, Diamond Bar 4

Los Amigos 2, Loara 1

Loyola 4, Alemany 3

Maranatha 9, Whittier Christian 1

Mary Star 11, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 5

Mater Dei 4, Santa Margarita 1

Milken 8, YULA 2

Miller 15, Pacific 1

Millikan 10, South 3

Mojave 17, Trona 2

Monrovia 8, South Pasadena 5

Montclair 7, Chino 6

Montebello 5, Bell Gardens 3

Murrieta Mesa 3, Temecula Valley 2

Newbury Park 3, Oaks Christian 1

Newport Harbor 2, Corona del Mar 0

New Roads 11, Hawthorne Math & Science 1

Oakwood 7, Buckley 1

Ocean View 3, Godinez 0

Orange 8, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0

Oxford Academy 8, Artesia 5

Oxnard Pacifica 6, Buena 3

Palmdale 15, Antelope Valley 1

Patriot 10, Norte Vista 0

Ramona 10, La Sierra 0

Rio Hondo Prep 11, Pasadena Poly 2

Rio Mesa 4, Ventura 0

Rolling Hills Prep 3, Jefferson 2

Sage Hill 4, Portola 3

Salesian 5, St. Bernard 4

San Bernardino 7, Rubidoux 1

San Gorgonio 9, Riverside Notre Dame 4

San Marcos 6, Santa Barbara 2

Santa Ana 12, Saddleback 1

Santa Margarita 6, JSerra 0

Santa Maria 15, Coastal Christian 0

Santa Paula 12, Nordhoff 6

Santa Rosa Academy 19, CAMS 0

Schurr 22, Keppel 1

Segerstrom 6, Garden Grove 3

Servite 9, Capistrano Valley 2

Sierra Canyon 3, Crespi 2

South Hills 9, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

South Pasadena 1, La Canada 0

St. Anthony 3, Cathedral 2

St. Bonaventure 18, Bishop Diego 2

St. Francis 1, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0

St. John Bosco 7, Mater Dei 2

St. Paul 7, St. Monica 1

Summit 6, Rialto 4

Temecula Prep 1, Perris 0

Thacher 26, Dunn 10

Trabuco Hills 8, Tesoro 1

Trinity Classical Academy 15, Santa Clarita Christian 1

United Christian Academy 14, Anza Hamilton 4

Valencia 5, Chaminade 3

Victor Valley 5, Granite Hills 4

Victor Valley Christian 22, Cobalt Institute 3

Viewpoint 10, Canyon Country Canyon 3

Village Christian 5, Valley Christian 3

Vista Murrieta 3, Murrieta Valley 2

Walnut 7, Rowland 3

Warren 11, Long Beach Wilson 0

Westlake 7, Agoura 5

West Ranch 1, Simi Valley 0

West Valley 15, San Jacinto Leadership 3

Woodbridge 2, Irvine 1

Softball

Academy of Careers & Exploration 24, Lucerne Valley 4

Agoura 14, Thousand Oaks 3

Aliso Niguel 6, Dana Hills 0

Anaheim 16, Santa Ana Valley 1

Anaheim Canyon 7, El Modena 3

Aquinas 9, Linfield Christian 4

Arcadia 15, Pasadena 4

Arlington 4, Hillcrest 3

Artesia 16, Whitney 0

Bell Gardens 14, Montebello 4

Bethel Christian 19, Crossroads Christian 8

Beverly Hills 18, Compton Centennial 4

Burbank 16, Glendale 5

Burbank Burroughs 7, Crescenta Valley 5

California 4, La Serna 2

California Lutheran 19, Riverside School for the Deaf 9

CALS Early College 9, University Prep Value 2

Camarillo 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 11, Bishop Montgomery 1

Canyon Country Canyon 7, West Ranch 3

Capistrano Valley 4, El Toro 2

Carter 23, Rialto 5

Century 12, Magnolia 11

Chaffey 12, Ontario 5

Chino 4, Montclair 1

Chino Hills 8, Los Osos 0

Coachella Valley 19, Cathedral City 2

Colton 14, San Gorgonio 2

Cornerstone Christian 13, Temecula Prep 12

Cypress 15, Crean Lutheran 0

Don Lugo 8, Baldwin Park 1

Downey 6, Mayfair 3

Eastside 15, Palmdale 5

Eisenhower 11, Fontana 1

El Dorado 6, Brea Olinda 4

Esperanza 9, Villa Park 3

Etiwanda 13, St. Lucy’s 0

Fillmore 27, Channel Islands 0

Flintridge Sacred Heart 16, Marymount 3

Fountain Valley 11, Edison 1

Gahr 19, Warren 2

Garden Grove Pacifica 10, La Palma Kennedy 0

Golden Valley 8, Castaic 1

Grace Brethren 4, St. Bonaventure 2

Grand Terrace 10, Summit 7

Granite Hills 10, Victor Valley 0

Hesperia Christian 6, Riverside Prep 2

Highland 16, Antelope Valley 0

Huntington Beach 10, Newport Harbor 0

Indian Springs 14, Jurupa Valley 0

Indio 22, Desert Hot Springs 0

Jurupa Hills 16, Bloomington 1

Kaiser 5, Arroyo Valley 2

Keppel 15, Alhambra 7

Lakewood St. Joseph 12, St. Monica 5

LA Leadership Academy 21, Alliance Bloomfield 11

Lancaster 8, Knight 1

Leuzinger 8, Hawthorne 3

Liberty 20, Perris 0

Loma Linda Academy 13, Public Safety 1

Long Beach Poly 9, Long Beach Wilson 5

Los Altos 4, South Hills 2

Millikan 10, Compton 0

Mojave 4, Trona 2

Muir 11, Hoover 1

Murrieta Mesa 10, Temecula Valley 1

Norwalk 14, Dominguez 3

Nuview Bridge 7, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 0

Orcutt Academy 30, Santa Ynez 7

Oxford Academy 13, Glenn 0

Palos Verdes 10, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0

Paraclete 15, St. Anthony 5

Paramount 9, Bellflower 8

Placentia Valencia 9, Tustin 1

Providence 4, Rio Hondo Prep 0

Quartz Hill 16, Littlerock 0

Rancho Mirage 14, Ontario Christian 0

Riverside Notre Dame 14, Rim of the World 3

Rosary 3, JSerra 0

San Bernardino 15, Rubidoux 9

San Marcos 10, Santa Barbara 0

Santa Fe 5, El Rancho 3

Santa Rosa Academy 18, CAMS 0

Savanna 15, Western 2

Schurr 20, San Gabriel 0

Sierra Canyon 7, Louisville 1

Silverado 15, Adelanto 13

Southlands Christian 7, Orangewood Academy 6

St. Genevieve 20, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0

St. Paul 6, Mary Star 3

Tahquitz 22, Citrus Hill 1

Temple City 18, Nogales 3

Tesoro 5, Mission Viejo 1

Trabuco Hills 3, San Clemente 2

United Christian Academy 10, Anza Hamilton 9

University Prep 7, Academic Excellence 6

Upland 11, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Valencia 2, Saugus 1

Valley View 6, Bishop Amat 2

Viewpoint 13, Brentwood 0

Westlake 9, Newbury Park 4

Westview 7, Ramona 6

Whittier Christian 2, Valley Christian 1

Woodcrest Christian 17, Arrowhead Christian 7

Yorba Linda 5, Santa Ana Foothill 3

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.