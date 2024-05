Tuesday's high school baseball and softball scores, updated playoff pairings

(Associated Press)

City Section

BASEBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Division I



First Round

South Gate 6, Westchester 0



LACES 14, Franklin 1

Division II



First Round

Van Nuys 6, Sun Valley Poly 3



#20 Stella at #13 Fremont



Rancho Dominguez 7, Los Angeles 0



SOCES 11, Grant 5

Division III



First Round

Downtown Magnets 12, Animo Venice 11



Community Charter 17, Central City Value 7



Triumph Charter 18, Animo Robinson 17



CALS Early College 17, LA Jordan 5

Wednesday’s Schedule



(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Open Division



First Round



#1 Granada Hills, bye



#9 El Camino Real at #8 Narbonne



#12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Sylmar



#4 Bell, bye



#3 Carson, bye



#11 Cleveland at #6 Legacy



#10 San Pedro at #7 Taft



#2 Birmingham, bye

Thursday’s Schedule



(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Division I



Second Round



#16 South Gate at #1 Garfield



#9 LA Wilson at #8 North Hollywood



#12 LA Hamilton at #5 Roosevelt



#13 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Chatsworth



#14 LA Marshall at #3 Venice



#11 South East at #6 Palisades



#10 San Fernando at #7 Wilmington Banning



#15 LACES at #2 Verdugo Hills

Division II



Second Round



#16 Van Nuys at #1 Bravo



#9 Maywood CES at #8 Monroe



#12 Marquez at #5 Harbor Teacher



#20 Stella/#13 Fremont at #4 Torres



#14 Rancho Dominguez at #3 Eagle Rock



#11 King/Drew at #6 Royal



#10 Chavez at #7 Port of LA



#18 SOCES at #2 Sotomayor

Division III



Second Round



#16 Downtown Magnets at #1 LA University



#9 Middle College at #8 Lakeview Charter, 2 p.m.



#12 Valor Academy at #5 WISH Academy



#13 Community Charter at #4 East Valley



#14 Triumph Charter at #3 Jefferson



#11 Diego Rivera at #6 University Prep Value



#10 Locke at #7 Fulton



#18 CALS Early College vs. #2 Lincoln at Contreras

SOFTBALL



Tuesday’s Results

Open Division



Semifinals



Granada Hills 6, El Camino Real 1



Carson 5, Birmingham 1

Division III



Semifinals



Bell 14, VAAS 3



Narbonne 15, Sotomayor 5

Division IV



Semifinals



LA University 13, Community Charter 2



LACES 21, Fulton 1

Wednesday’s Schedule



(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)



Division I



Semifinals



#4 San Fernando at #1 Garfield



#15 Palisades at #3 Granada Hills Kennedy

Division II



Semifinals



# 12 Sylmar at #1 Chatsworth



#3 LA Wilson at #2 Marquez

SOUTHERN SECTION

BASEBALL



Tuesday’s Results



Division 1



Semifinals



Corona 3, Huntington Beach 1



Harvard-Westlake 4, Orange Lutheran 2

Division 2



Hart 7, Arcadia 2



Moorpark 7, Ayala 5

Division 3



St. John Bosco 2, South Torrance 1



Beckman 3, Los Alamitos 0

Division 4



Camarillo 6, Culver City 4



St. Francis 3, Ontario Christian 1

Division 5



Santa Monica 4, Oxnard Pacifica 0



Chino Hills 2, Chino 0

Division 6



Village Christian 5, Diamond Bar 2



Colony 10, Rancho Mirage 6

Division 7



South El Monte 2, Buena Park 1



Oxford Academy 15, Lancaster Desert Christian 5

Division 8



Orange County Pacifica Christian 4, San Bernardino 3



Azusa 9, Edgewood 5

FINALS



At Lake Elsinore Diamond



Friday & Saturday, Times TBA

Division 1



Corona (29-3) vs. Harvard-Westlake (27-4-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Division 2



Hart (25-5) vs. Moorpark (19-10-1)

Division 3



St. John Bosco (20-10) vs. Beckman (24-6-1)

Division 4



Camarillo (23-5) vs. St. Francis (19-13)

Division 5



Santa Monica (21-7) vs. Chino Hills (20-8-2)

Division 6



Village Christian (19-7-1) vs. Colony (25-6-1)

Division 7



South El Monte (22-6) vs. Oxford Academy (17-14-1)

Division 8



Orange County Pacifica Christian (22-6) vs. Azusa (17-5)

SOFTBALL



FINALS



At Barber Park in Irvine



Friday

Division 8



Hesperia Christian (18-5) vs. Jurupa Valley (19-12), 10 a.m.

Division 6



Ganesha (21-0) vs. Viewpoint (17-2-1), 1 p.m.

Division 4



JW North (17-13) vs. Paraclete (29-2), 4 p.m.

Division 1



Orange Lutheran (21-3) vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (26-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Division 7



Oxford Academy (25-5) vs. Eastside (22-10), 10 a.m.

Division 5



Liberty (22-6) vs. Cerritos Valley Christian (17-6), 1 p.m.

Division 3



Etiwanda (27-5) vs. King (19-9), 4 p.m.

Division 2



California (28-3) vs. Gahr (18-10), 7 p.m.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.