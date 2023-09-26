Tuesday's gossip: Toney, Lukaku, Tomori, Sancho, Lingard, Dimarco

Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in England striker Ivan Toney in January. Brentford value the 27-year-old at £60m. (Mirror)

Brentford are considering signing a striker even if they do not sell Toney. Wolfsburg's 24-year-old Denmark striker Jonas Wind, AZ Alkmaar's 24-year-old Greece forward Vangelis Pavlidis and Santos' 20-year-old Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo are on their shortlist. (90 Min)

Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 25, is hoping to leave Chelsea in January and has held talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Sun)

Roma are keen to turn 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku's loan from Chelsea into a permanent deal and may offer England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, in part-exchange. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian)

Real Madrid want Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to leave at the end of the season to coach Brazil. (Radio Marca via Mirror)

Chelsea have secretly parted company with Bruno Saltor, who joined as part of former manager Graham Potter's backroom staff and was a first-team coach under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph - subscription)

Chief executive Beppe Marotta says Inter Milan will soon meet with Italian defender Federico Dimarco, 25, to discuss a new contract. (Radio Anch'Io Sport via Gazzetta dello Sport)

England defender Fikayo Tomori, 25, rejected the advances of Paris St-Germain this summer in order to remain at AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United team-mates have urged the England winger, 23, to apologise and end his dispute with manager Erik ten Hag. (Mirror)

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has offered to help Sancho and Ten Hag settle their differences. (Times - subscription)

West Ham have ended their interest in 30-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard, who is training with Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq. (Athletic - subscription)

Tottenham will want 15m euros (£13m) to let 27-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso leave in January, with Barcelona and Real Betis interested. (Sport - in Spanish)