Tuesday's gossip: Solskjaer, Alonso, Zidane, Tel, Reijnders, Kimmich, Zaniolo, Watkins

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the gossip logo

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being considered as a short-term option by Bayern Munich if they sack Thomas Tuchel. (Sky Germany)

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who has been linked with Liverpool. (Athletic - subscription)

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a candidate to succeed Tuchel at Bayern Munich. (Sky Germany)

Former Birmingham, Hull and Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is interested in becoming South Korea manager after Jurgen Klinsmann was sacked last week, but he also features on shortlists for clubs in the Saudi Arabian Pro League. (Mirror)

Manchester United are interested in 18-year-old Bayern Munich and France forward Mathys Tel. (90min)

Manchester United want AC Milan's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. (Football Transfers)

Chelsea are tracking Bologna and Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, 22, but face competition from Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona. (Teamtalk)

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 29, is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season because his relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel has broken down. (Bild - in German)

Aston Villa are unlikely to turn Nicolo Zaniolo's loan from Galatasaray into a permanent deal this summer. The 24-year-old Italy midfielder is keen to return to Serie A. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Aston Villa are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh. (Football Insider)

Brentford director of football Phil Giles, former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell and ex-Roma general manager Tiago Pinto are candidates to replace Dan Ashworth at Newcastle. (i)

Arsenal are considering a move for Aston Villa's 28-year-old England striker Ollie Watkins. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Gareth Southgate is monitoring three uncapped midfielders - Manchester United's 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, Everton's 22-year-old James Garner and 29-year-old Harrison Reed of Fulham - before next month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. (Mail)

Technical director Tim Steidten is unhappy and may leave West Ham at the end of the season. (Guardian)

West Ham have put former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter on a list of potential successors to David Moyes, whose position is under threat. (Mail)

Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsey is set to be appointed manager of MLS side Minnesota United. (Athletic - subscription)

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Southampton are considering a move for Sunderland's 23-year-old English forward Jack Clarke, who is valued at £20m. (Football Insider)