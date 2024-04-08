Tuesday's gossip: Salah, Paqueta, Amorim, Rashford, Fernandes, Branthwaite, Bakayoko

Mohamed Salah is set to be targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs again this summer with Al-Ittihad prepared to offer £70m for the 31-year-old Liverpool and Egypt forward. (Talksport)

Chelsea are trying to get the jump on their rivals and secure a £43m deal for Athletic Bilbao's 21-year-old Spain forward Nico Williams before the transfer window opens. (Football Insider)

Manchester City have agreed terms with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta before a summer move. The Brazil international, 26, was heavily linked with a move to Etihad Stadium last year. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Liverpool have offered Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim a three-year contract to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. (Pedro Sepulveda, via GiveMeSport)

West Ham have joined Liverpool, Tottenham and AC Milan in the race to sign Fulham's 26-year-old centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of contract in the summer. (Guardian)

Chelsea should try to tempt Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 29, and 26-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford away from Manchester United this summer, according to former Blues defender William Gallas. (Mirror)

Chelsea are not interested in signing Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento, 24, but Inter Milan are set to face competition from elsewhere in the Premier League for the Brazil international. (Gazetto dello Sport - in Italian)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko. The Belgium international is also reported to be a target for Burnley and Brentford. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)

Everton and England defender Jarrad Branthwaite says he is blocking out the noise about his future with the 21-year-old attracting interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. (90min)

The Toffees can also expect offers for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana with former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness saying the club could get up to £70m for the 22-year-old amid interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham. (Football Insider)

Paris St-Germain have not given up on signing Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi this summer despite the 19-year-old's 1bn-euros release clause. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson is close to agreeing a deal to join Juventus as a free agent. The 30-year-old Brazilian winger's contract at Lazio expires at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has not met with officials from Roma about taking over as coach at Stadio Olimpico with the 70-year-old Chilean recently visiting the Italian capital for a family holiday. (Muchodeporte - in Spanish)