Tuesday's gossip: Rooney, Sancho, Vinicius Jr, Lukaku, Kane, Garcia, Potter, Wan-Bissaka

Former England striker Wayne Rooney has agreed a deal to take over as Birmingham City manager on a salary which is three times more than what John Eustace was on before he was sacked by the Championship side. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United are willing to subsidise England winger Jadon Sancho's £300,000-a-week wages in order to offload the 23-year-old on loan in January if he continues to refuse to apologise to manager Erik ten Hag. (Mail)

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has yet to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, with the 23-year-old's current deal running out next summer. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea will allow 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Roma, leave for about £37m next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sporting Lisbon could make a move to bring England defender Eric Dier, 29, back to the club in January, or when his contract at Tottenham runs out next summer. (Times - subscription required)

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness says the German club paid £82m (95m euros) to sign England striker Harry Kane, 30, from Tottenham in the summer rather than £85m (100m euros) plus add-ons that was widely quoted. (BR24)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is ready to stick with under-pressure French manager Rudi Garcia for the time being, despite the club's poor start to the season in defence of their Serie A title. (Football Italia)

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager, Englishman Graham Potter, is one of three names, along with Croatian Igor Tudor and Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, that Napoli could appoint if they replace Garcia. (Foot Mercato)

Manchester United are in talks with 25-year-old English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka about a new contract. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are also looking to sign two Brazilian 17-year-olds - Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme and Flamengo winger Lorran. (Mirror)

Juventus defender Federico Gatti, 25, will extend his contract with the club until 2028 after returning from international duty with Italy. (Tuttosport, via Tuttomercatoweb)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, 53, has verbally agreed to sign a new deal with the Spanish club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham, 48, will be offered an ambassadorial post at the Old Trafford club if they are taken over by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. (talkSPORT).

French club Bordeaux want to appoint former Liverpool winger Albert Riera as their new manager - and are in talks with Slovenia's NK Celje to release the Spaniard, 41, from his contract with them. (L'Equipe - in French)