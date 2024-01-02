Tuesday's gossip: Mbappe, Phillips, Kimmich, Hwang, Dier, Yoro, Ziyech, Navas, Todibo

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool and Real Madrid want Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The 25-year-old France international is free to sign for another club this month. (Le Parisian)

Paris St-Germain are the leading contenders to sign England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, from Manchester City this month. (Telegraph)

Manchester United and Liverpool head the queue of clubs who want 28-year-old Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich when his Bayern Munich contract runs out at the end of the season. (AS)

Liverpool and Tottenham are weighing up summer moves for Wolves' 27-year-old South Korea forward Hwang Hee-Chan. (Football Insider)

Tottenham are pushing to complete the signing of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, 21, by the end of the week. (Mail)

West Ham have contacted Tottenham about a deal for England defender Eric Dier, who has been out of favour since Ange Postecoglou's arrival. (Football Transfers)

Manchester City are among a host of teams tracking 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro, but Lille want at least £78m. (Le 10 Sport via Manchester Evening News)

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, could return to Chelsea this month as Galatasaray are planning to terminate his season-long loan. (NTV Spor - in Turkish)

Liverpool are monitoring Genoa's Danish midfielder Morten Frendrup, 22, but a January move is unlikely. (Liverpool Echo)

Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Paris St-Germain about re-signing 37-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United want Chelsea's 19-year-old Brazilian defender Andrey Santos, whose loan at Nottingham Forest is expected to be terminated this month. (Ben Jacobs via Football 365)

Newcastle have made contact with representatives of Sporting Lisbon's 20-year-old Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande regarding a potential summer deal. (Football Insider)

Burnley winger Manuel Benson, 26, is in talks with Hull City after the clubs verbally agreed a loan deal until the end of the season. (Hull Daily Mail)

Fulham have triggered a one-year contract extension for club captain and Scotland midfielder Tom Cairney, 32, after his impressive recent form. (Sun)

West Ham are willing to allow Algeria winger Said Benrahma, 28, to leave the club for around £20m, with Fulham and Lyon interested. (Mail)

Chelsea have started the process of signing 24-year-old Nice and France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham. (Teamtalk)

Arsenal could recall Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 26, from his loan at Real Sociedad following Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko's injury. (Express)

Chelsea are keen on Germany's Under-17 World Cup winner David Odogu. The 17-year-old Wolfsburg defender, who has not played a senior game in the Bundesliga, is also interesting Leicester City. (Sun)

Former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela, 34, could return to Real Sociedad on a short-term deal. The Mexican also has an offer from Cruz Azul after his contract at Los Angeles FC expired. (AS Diario)