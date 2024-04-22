Tuesday's gossip: Amorim, Frank, Ten Hag, De Bruyne, Isak, Olise, Gyokeres

[Getty Images]

West Ham will hold talks with Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim, 39, as they decide whether to extend David Moyes' contract this summer. It is not clear where the Hammers would rank in Amorim's options. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is a serious contender to replace Moyes at London Stadium. (Telegraph)

Amorim remains Liverpool's number one target to replace Jurgen Klopp but Brentford manager Thomas Frank is being considered if the Portuguese goes elsewhere. (Teamtalk)

Erik ten Hag's credentials will be assessed by new Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox before the club make a decision on the Dutchman's future. (Telegraph)

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is a leading candidate to replace Ten Hag if he leaves Old Trafford, and the Seagulls are considering Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany as a replacement. (Teamtalk)

Bayern Munich are also discussing De Zerbi with their first-choice target Julian Nagelsmann opting to extend his contract with Germany. (HITC)

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr remain interested in signing Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne in the summer and are expected to contact the 32-year-old Belgium midfielder soon. (Rudy Galetti)

Barcelona have joined Arsenal in being interested in £90m-rated Newcastle United and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 24, with the Spanish club hoping to strike a deal as the Magpies look to navigate financial fair play rules. (Sun)

Arsenal and Manchester United have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace and France winger Michael Olise, 22, but face competition from Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are expecting to make three or four marquee additions this summer as they complete an overhaul of their squad, with Sporting Lisbon and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 25, their main target. (Football Transfers)

Liverpool watched Gyokeres in Sporting's 3-0 win over Vitoria at the weekend as they target a new striker and central defender this summer. (HITC)

Manchester United have made Everton and England Under-21s defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, a top target for this summer and want to agree an early deal. (Football Insider)

Real Betis are looking to sign former Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 33, who has been a free agent since leaving Old Trafford at the end of last season. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)

Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 39, will leave Chelsea when his contract runs out in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Crystal Palace are interested in Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 27, on a free transfer this summer. (Talksport)

Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, though the salary of the 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder could scupper a move. (Sky Sports Germany)