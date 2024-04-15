Tuesday's gossip: Ait-Nouri, Adarabioyo, Kelly, Gyokeres, Inacio, Sesko, Lampard

[BBC]

Manchester City have opened talks with Wolves over the possible signing of Algeria wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, 22. (Football Transfers)

Tottenham have made an offer to Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo as they try to beat Manchester United in the race for the English defender, 26. (Teamtalk)

Newcastle are looking into the possibility of signing Adarabioyo along with Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly, 25, as the English pair are both out of contract in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester United are showing an interest in Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres but fear Liverpool could scupper their chances of signing the Sweden striker, 25. (HITC)

Liverpool can sign Sporting Lisbon's Portugal centre-back Goncalo Inacio, 22, for £40m. (Football Insider)

Liverpool have identified Sunderland's England Under-21 goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, 23, as a potential replacement for their Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 25. (Mail)

Newcastle United are intensifying their scouting of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as they look to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the signing of the 20-year-old Slovenia striker. (Teamtalk)

West Ham have made enquiries about Panathinaikos and Greece striker Fotis Ioannidis, 24. (Football Insider)

West Ham have also scouted Real Betis' Juan Miranda, although Brentford, Crystal Palace and Wolves are also keen on the Spain left-back, 24. (HITC)

Chelsea have triggered contract extensions for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, with both 23-year-olds having another year added to what were already long-term deals. (Sun)

AC Milan have remained informed about the situation of Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, who is currently on loan at Manchester United. (Rudy Galetti)

Tottenham's 23-year-old English right-back Djed Spence, who is currently on loan with Genoa, is one of several senior players expected to leave the London club this summer. (Football Insider)

Manchester City are one of a number of European clubs monitoring 15-year-old Porto youth team winger Cardoso Varela. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard has taken himself out of the running to become the new head coach of Canada's men's national team. (Telegraph - subscription required)