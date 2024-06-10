Tuesday's Euros quiz answer

A video showed the Eagles center's wife and a woman yelling at each other in a parking lot.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kristaps Porziņģis acknowledged that "something happened" but declined to elaborate on an apparent Game 2 injury. He's adamant that he'll play in Game 3.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
Scheffler's win is his fifth in seven tournaments, a sizzling stretch that includes victories at the Masters and The Players Championship. Up next, the U.S. Open.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
This was not your typical Verstappen snoozer.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
In today's edition: Yohannes scores in USWNT debut, Cosmic Baseball, NBA mock draft, Belichick's summer vacation, and more.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
Dalton Del Don puts some fraudulent stats under the magnifying glass as we move through Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein & Frank Schwab discuss the first steps in a possible move towards 18 regular season games & six teams with outsized expectations for the 2024 season.
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.