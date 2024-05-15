TUESDAY'S D2 TRACK AND FIELD: Holt leads Mid Valley to Class 2A title; Lakeland claims girls crown

SCRANTON — Victor Holt stood on the top step of the award's podium, accepted the championship plaque from his teammates, and hoisted it high above his head.

He had three gold medals around his neck and enjoyed every minute as the passionate Mid Valley fans showered the team with a rousing round of applause.

His speed led to a dominant performance and led the Spartans to a second straight Class 2A boys team championship Tuesday on the second day of the District 2 Track and Field Championships at Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Mid Valley sprinted away from the competition with 133 points. Dunmore finished second with 102, and Lake-Lehman finished third with 82½ points.

"This was a great day," Holt said. "I am glad that I could perform for all of my teammates and my family, who have really supported me. I am just glad that we got it done."

In the girls meet, Lakeland tacked on points and medals to win its first Class 2A girls championship since 2015. The Lady Chiefs finished with 95 points. Holy Redeemer scored 78 to finish second, and Mid Valley finished third with 77 points.

"This is just an amazing thing," said Lakeland distance runner Emily Black, who won her second silver medal of the meet in the 1,600-meter run. "You can see how well-balanced our team is. You can tell how much we care about one another. If you are not running an event, you are supporting and cheering someone on. We are checking our phones to see the score. We care so much.

"I don't think we were expecting anything like this, but after the first day we were in the lead and we kept it."

Mid Valley's overall team speed dominated the meet.

Led by Holt, the Spartans swept the first three places in the 100. Holt won gold in 11.44 seconds, while Timothy Kramer finished second in 11.73 and Jordan Chmielewski finished third in 11.73. That effort provided 24 team points that thrust Mid Valley into the lead, and it pulled away from there.

"That was great," Holt said. "That is what I really wanted to do: get 1-2-3 with my Mid Valley teammates, and I am so glad that we did that."

With that impressive dash result, the three Spartans teamed with Mason Vinansky to win the 400 relay in 43.75, which beat the field by more than a second.

"The relay was a really special moment," said Holt, who finished the meet with a win in the 200 in 22.77 seconds. "We have been talking about getting that all season. We had to get districts and go to states. I am just glad that we came through when we really needed to come through."

Mid Valley had the biggest medal haul on what ended as an impressive meet as athletes from the Lackawanna Track Conference won all of the gold medals on Day 2.

Dunmore had a pair of individual winners and a relay win to cap the event.

Cory Domiano won the 400 in 50.21, Tommy Clark won the 800 in 1:59.51, and the two joined Dom DeSando and Gabe Franek to win the 1,600 relay in 3:27.99.

Domiano, who overcame some setbacks with injuries, powered from the blocks at the start and cruised to a win in the 400, a week after he set the school record at the Robert Spagna Championship meet.

"The injuries were a bit nerve-wracking for me," Domiano said. "They definitely made me work harder to win this championship. I am glad I got through them."

Clark, who won the 1,600 last season and chose to focus on the 800, took command of the two-lap race with a blistering 59.49 on the first 400 and won by four seconds.

"I am really happy," Clark said. "This year was really fun. There wasn't too much stress on me. I feel much more relaxed in the 800 as opposed to the mile."

Riverside's Cael Krushnowski, who attends Old Forge and competes with the Vikings as part of a co-sponsorship, won the 110 hurdles in 16.28. He earned the third gold medal for the team as he joined Daniel Danilovitz (3,200) and Will Taylor (javelin), who won gold on Monday.

"My coaches are excellent, and they really push me to be my best self," Krushnowski said. "It was my best race of the year. I had great athletes racing with me. I respect all of the competitors, and I am just glad that we all had a great race."

Elk Lake's Kendel Jones won the 1,600 (4:28.24); Holy Cross' Kevin Vincent won the triple jump (44-3½); Western Wayne's Evan Dean won the shot put (45-5); and teammate Robert Carrelle added the pole vault (12-6) to his 300 hurdles title he won Monday.

In the girls meet, Lakeland didn't win any gold medals but did earn enough to claim the team championship.

Kirsten Navich won silver in the 400 (1:00.30) and the triple jump (34-8½); Black won silver in the 1,600 (5:25.53); Kaylyn Davis won a bronze in the 100 hurdles (16.73); Gabriella Martini won a fourth-place medal in the 100 hurdles (16.89); Faith Wormuth won a fourth-place medal in the 800 (2:29.48); and Elizabeth Pittsman (shot put) and Julie Grier (pole vault) contributed points for the Lady Chiefs.

"We all worked very hard to do this," said Wormuth, who also won a gold as a member of the 3,200 relay team and a fourth-place medal as a member of the 1,600 relay team. "We pushed each other through every workout. We had this long-range goal to win districts, so to be able to give points and contribute to this team title is amazing."

Carbondale Area's Kate Korty accomplished a challenging double gold with a win in the 400 (58.85) and a win in the 800 (2:17.51).

"I didn't feel my best because I couldn't eat because I was so nervous," Korty said. "I was really shaking and really hungry. I just went out there and ran and went for the win. After I ran the 400, I felt pretty good. In the 800, after the first lap, I felt really good, and I just went after it and started sprinting."

Montrose's Chloe Diaz won a second gold of the two-day meet in the 100 hurdles (15.70); Mountain View's Carissa Flynn won her second gold in the 1,600 (5:21.72); Elk Lake's Katie McGlynn won the shot put (34-6); Dunmore's Maura Michalczyk won the pole vault (11-0); and Holy Cross' Eva Carachilo defended her title in the triple jump (34-10¾).