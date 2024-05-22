TUESDAY'S D2 SOFTBALL: North Pocono drops Scranton Prep in 4A quarters

Alyssa Lynch had three hits, three RBIs and a run to lead No. 3 North Pocono to a 9-7 win over No. 6 Scranton Prep in the District 2 Class 4A softball quarterfinals Tuesday.

Ellie Ambrosechia had two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and three runs, Ava Tanfield added two hits and an RBI and Emma Guse chipped in two hits, including a double, and one run for the Lady Trojans.

Nina Franceschelli had a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Classics.

North Pocono will play at No. 2 Tunkhannock, a 16-0 winner over No. 7 Nanticoke Area, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

North Pocono 9, Scranton Prep 7

Scranton Prep 003 022 0 — 7

North Pocono 510 030 x — 9

WP: Abby Franklin 4⅔IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Abby Wilce 6IP, 12H, 9R, 9ER, 6BB, 3SO

2B: Kylie Mastillo (NP), Grace McCormack (SP), Nina Franceschelli (SP), Emma Guse (NP).

HR: Ellie Ambrosechia (NP) 2, Nina Franceschelli (SP).

Records: NP 16-5; SP 6-11

Valley View 14, Dallas 0

At Valley View, Cora Castellani had three hits, including a double, three RBIs and three runs to lead the No. 1 Cougars to a victory over No. 8 Dallas in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Ella Swingle had three hits, one RBI and one run, Kalli Karwowski added two hits, including a solo home run, and three runs and Abbi Call a home run, two RBIs and two runs for Valley View.

Winning pitcher Tessa Stafursky struck out six and allowed three hits in five innings.

Abby Cruz, Sophia Maier and Audrianna Atherholt each had a hit for Dallas.

The Cougars will host No. 4 Berwick on Thursday in the semifinals.

Valley View 14, Dallas 0

Dallas 000 00 — 0

Valley View 442 40 — 14

WP: Tessa Stafursky 5IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 6SO

LP: Lexi Berecin 1⅓IP, 8H, 8R, 6ER, 0BB, 0SO

2B: Ally Stafursky (VV), Cora Castellani (VV), Emily Moyles (HR).

HR: Kalli Karwowski (VV), Abbi Call (VV).

Records: VV 18-3; DAL 3-17

Riverside 12, Carbondale Area 1

At Riverside, Emily Chilek had three hits and Leah Pfeiffer had two, as the No. 4 Lady Vikings defeated No. 5 Carbondale Area in a District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal.

Winning pitcher Alyssa Fox struck out six in five innings.

Leila Esgro had a hit and an RBI for Carbondale Area.

Riverside will play at No. 1 Mid Valley in the semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m.

Riverside 12, Carbondale Area 1

Carbondale Area 000 01 — 1

Riverside 023 07 — 12

WP: Alyssa Fox 5IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Riley Pietrowski 3IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB, 0SO

2B: Leah Pfeiffer (RIV), Stephanie Baker (CAR), Rori Esgro (CAR), Emily Chilek (RIV) 2.

Records: RIV 12-8; CA 10-10

Old Forge 15, Forest City 0

At Old Forge, Karen Sickle struck out seven in a three-inning no-hitter as the No. 1 Lady Devils defeated No. 4 Forest City in the District 2-3 Class 1A subregional quarterfinals.

Kate O’Hearn led the offense with three hits, while Talia Piragas, Ava Arnold and Danica Pritchyk added two hits apiece.

Piragas had a home run and a double.

The Lady Devils will play No. 2 Mountain View, a 15-14 winner over No. 3 Susquehanna, for the District 2 championship Thursday at 4 p.m. at Marywood University. The winner of that will face either Halifax or Greenwood on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Marywood in the subregional title game.

Old Forge 15, Forest City 0

Forest City 000 — 0

Old Forge 3012 — 15

WP: Karen Sickle 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 7SO

LP: Claire Lombardi 2⅓IP, 12H, 15R, 14ER, 6BB, 2SO

2B: Talia Piragas (OF), Meaghan Marianelli (OF), Kate O'Hearn (OF).

HR: Talia Piragas (OF).

Records: OF 16-5; FC 0-15