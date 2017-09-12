Tuesday UCL preview: Chelsea, Man United host; Barca meets Juve

With five Premier League teams in this season’s UEFA Champions League competition, there’s even more potential for excitement in 2017/18.

The action will all begin on Tuesday as the first four groups will begin group play, including Chelsea and Manchester United — who host Qarabag and Basel, respectively.

The Red Devils were seemingly dealt a favorable group in the eyes of many, and Jose Mourinho’s side will have an early opportunity to make an impression on the rest of the UCL field after starting the PL season unbeaten in four matches.

Chelsea has picked up its form after its opening-day defeat against Burnley, winning three straight. They’ll meet Qarabag at Stamford Bridge with the hopes of getting three points right away in Group C.

Meanwhile, the day’s biggest fixture comes in Group D as Barcelona takes on Juventus in a clash of two of Europe’s best. The Spanish giants have been in the news all summer after losing Neymar, but Barca has begun the La Liga campaign with three consecutive wins — all of which were shutouts.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s UCL matches (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick off).

Group A

Manchester United vs. Basel

Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B

Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht

Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group C

Chelsea vs. Qarabag

Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

Group D

Barcelona vs. Juventus

Olympiacos vs. Sporting Lisbon

