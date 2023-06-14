Tuesday two-step: Auburn football earns two quality commitments

Recruiting has been a hot topic around Auburn University since the calendar turned to June. Hugh Freeze and staff have given their pitches to many of the nation’s most talented recruits for the 2024 cycle, in hopes that they will commit to Auburn.

On Tuesday, Freeze locked in two more commitments to the 2024 cycle. Four-star safety Kensley Faustin and three-star wide receiver Bryce Cain both visited Auburn recently and quickly announced their commitment to the program.

Cain became the first commitment of the day, announcing his pledge just after 5 p.m. CT. Cain was a heavy lean to Ole Miss before visiting Auburn last weekend, but the campus tour was enough to separate Auburn from Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

The Mobile native says that Auburn feels “like home.”

“The coaches can develop and I feel like they can take me to the next level. I love it here,” Cain tells Auburn Undercover. It just feels like home. It feels like the best place for me. I can fit in with everybody. It’s great, I love it.”

Faustin announced his commitment shortly after Cain revealed his decision. Faustin, like Cain, took his official visit to Auburn last weekend. While there, Auburn coaches shared how they would like to fit Faustin into their scheme, which was appealing to the Naples, Florida product.

“They see me fitting in at whatever position is going to get me on the field early,” Faustin said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “They see me as a safety, star, nickel, whatever’s going to get me on the field. They see me as very versatile and that’s what they like about me.”

Here’s a look at what both Faustin and Cain bring to the table:

Kensley Faustin profile

247Sports rating: Four-star

Position: Safety

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Hometown: Naples, Florida

High School: Naples

Position ranking: No. 46

State ranking: No. 66

Bryce Cain

247Sports rating: Three-star

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

High School: Baker

Position ranking: No. 143

State ranking: No. 43

2024 Commitment update

The addition of Faustin and Cain brings Auburn’s 2024 recruiting ranking to No. 34 in the country. Here’s a look at Auburn’s seven commitments for the 2024 class:

Four-star QB Walker White (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Four-star RB J’Marion Burnette (Andalusia, Alabama)

Four-star CB A’Mon Lane (Moody, Alabama)

Four-star CB Jayden Lewis (Anniston, Alabama)

Four-star S Kensley Faustin (Naples, Florida)

Three-star TE Martavious Collins (Calhoun, Georgia)

Three-star WR Bryce Cain (Mobile, Alabama)

