Tuesday’s Truck Series race at Charlotte: Start time, lineup and more

After a preamble of three Cup and two Xfinity Series races, it’s the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ turn to get back to racing.

The series holds its first race since Feb. 21 tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch will attempt to win his second consecutive Truck race one night after winning the Xfinity Series race.

Chase Elliott is entered in his first Truck Series start since 2017. He is competing for a $100,000 bounty put up by Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis that pits Busch against Cup Series drivers in the Truck Series. If Elliott or another eligible Cup driver beats Busch in tonight’s race, Harvick said his $50,000 portion of the reward will go to a COVID-19 relief effort of their choice.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Mark Michalko, Executive Director of North Carolina Education Lottery, will give the command to start engines at 8:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 12:30 p.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 6 p.m. Drivers report to their vehicles at 7:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:57 p.m. by Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:58 p.m. by Briley Hussey.

PACE LAPS: At the direction of race control, drivers will have the opportunity to run one pace lap down pit road before the green flag for a pit road speed check. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pull over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 15

DISTANCE: The race is 134 laps (201 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race at 8 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 72 degrees and 20% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Kyle Busch led 108 laps and beat Johnny Sauter to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

LAST RACE AT CHARLOTTE: Kyle Busch led 102 laps and beat Brennan Poole in this race last year.

LINEUP (set by rule book and random draw): Click here for Truck starting lineup

