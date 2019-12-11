Tuesday’s Things to Know: Three of eight unbeaten teams lose, including No. 1 Louisville

It wasn’t supposed to be a particularly eventful Tuesday night in college basketball. Things changed quickly as three of the eight unbeatens in the sport lost — two of them to unranked teams. Here’s a look at how the Jimmy V Classic, a top-25 clash and a Big Ten upset shook up the sport once again.

Texas Tech knocks off No. 1 Louisville in Madison Square Garden

For the third time in four weeks, the No. 1 team in the country lost to an unranked team on Tuesday night.

This time, it was No. 1 Louisville who fell victim to the Tuesday No. 1 Team Curse. Texas Tech knocked off the Cardinals, 70-57, at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Even without dynamic freshman guard Jah’mius Ramsey, the Red Raiders clamped down on defense, forcing 19 turnovers and limiting Louisville to 39 percent shooting.

CBT’s Rob Dauster was at MSG for this one and he has plenty more. Texas Tech also had an exuberant celebration postgame.

Penn State upsets No. 4 Maryland for Big Ten home win

While No. 1 was losing at the Garden, previously-unbeaten No. 4 Maryland was falling to the Nittany Lions. A sloppy first half and five double-figure scorers for Penn State gave them a 76-69 win over the Terps.

Building up a 10-point halftime lead, the Nittany Lions beat a ranked Maryland team at home for the second straight year. It’s the type of win that can give an unproven Penn State program a major shot in the arm. Maryland, meanwhile, continues to show some concerning signs for a top-10 team.

I examined more on this one here, including Maryland’s propensity for slow starts and silly turnovers.

No. 11 Baylor holds off No. 18 Butler

As if those two games weren’t enough, No. 18 Butler suffered its first loss of the season in Waco. Baylor held off a late push from the Bulldogs to earn a 53-52 non-conference win.

A balanced effort on offense and a strong defensive effort was the difference for the Bears in this one. Baylor made Butler senior guard Kamar Baldwin work all night as he was limited to 16 points on 9-for-24 shooting.

The Bears have quietly earned top-20 home wins over Arizona and Butler over the last few days as they’ve been one of the most impressive teams in the country during non-conference play.