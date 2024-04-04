Tuesday Tennis: Columbia Falls sweeps Ronan

Apr. 3—COLUMBIA FALLS — Lexi Olberholtzer and the duo of Alanis Petersen and Kristina Tamburelli picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories as Columbia Falls girls swept Ronan Tuesday in Northwest A girls tennis.

Aliyah Arends also defeated Amy Snyder in straight sets for the WIldKats.

Aizhan Akhmetchanoua took the only set victory for the Maidens before dropping the final to Elaina Dorr.

The Wildcats boys also picked up a win over the Chiefs 4-1, with the doubles teams of Logan Heupel and Will Pickard, and Silas Ypma and Oliver McDonald not dropping a game.

WIlliam Olberholtzer and Brady Heitz picked up singles wins for the Wildcats, who did not drop a set in their four victories.

Beau Decker picked up the only win of the dual for Ronan defeating Jax Ramage in straight sets.

Columbia Falls boys 4, Ronan 1

SINGLES: Beau Decker, Ronan def. Jax Ramage 6-1, 6-2; William Olberholtzer, Columbia Falls def. Toby Cantlon 7-6 (9-7), 6-1; Brady Heitz, Columbia Falls def. Hayden Fussell 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Logan Heupel/Will Pickard, Columbia Falls def. Rowan Parks/Mason Parks 6-0, 6-0; Silas Ypma/Oliver McDonald, Columbia Falls def. Gordon Stewart/Kaden Buck 6-0, 6-0.

Columbia Falls girls 5, Ronan 0

SINGLES: Lexi Olberholtzer, Columbia Falls def. Sara McConnell 6-0, 6-0; Aliyah Arends, Columbia Falls def. Amy Snyder 6-1, 6-1; Elaina Dorr, Columbia Falls def. Aizhan Akhmetchanoua 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.

DOUBLES: Lucie Love/Fiona Bryant, Columbia Falls def. Addison Crawford/Kate Johnson 6-1, 6-1; Alanis Petersen/Kristina Tamburelli, Columbia Falls def. Chevy Reum/Yanella Tillman 6-0, 6-0.