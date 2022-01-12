Tuesday takeaways: Smith, Fontenot discuss offseason

The Atlanta Falcons closed out their season on Sunday with a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Arthur Smith went 7-10 in his first year replacing Dan Quinn, and while there were some ugly moments, the fact that Smith won seven games with a seriously flawed roster is quite an accomplishment.

Credit must also go to first-year general manager Terry Fontenot, who did his best to overcome an awful financial situation. On Tuesday, Smith and Fontenot gave a joint press conference talking about the state of the team and the upcoming offseason.

Smith on success in Year 2

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Year 2 success: “For me it’s pretty simple. Be better than we are right now.” — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 11, 2022

The Falcons improved last season’s win total by three, but they still have a long way to go before anyone considers this team a contender. When asked to define what a successful year two would look like for Atlanta, Smith kept it simple.

“For me, it’s pretty clear cut, we continue to improve, win more games next year, continue to get better and, like I said, our ultimate goal has got to be to win a championship and not playing survivor every year.”

On Calvin Ridley's future

Terry Fontenot on Calvin Ridley: "Nothing has changed. We're going to continue to support Calvin." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 11, 2022

Ridley never returned from the non-football injury list and despite being asked about it each week, the team never wavered in supporting its top receiver. We don’t know what the future holds for Ridley, or what exactly is keeping him out, but Fontenot said they’ll keep supporting him.

“Nothing has changed. We’re going to continue to support Calvin.”

Draft philosophy

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith sticking with the practice of taking the best player available in the draft. Fontenot said when you reach, that's "how you make mistakes." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 11, 2022

Fontenot is sticking with his best player available strategy and believes that reaching for need is “how you make mistakes.” Last year, the team selected tight end Kyle Pitts despite having other, more pressing needs. Pitts wound up having the best rookie season for a tight end since Mike Ditka in 1961.

Fontenot on free agents

Very interesting answer from Terry Fontenot on Falcons free agents (CP, Foye, Russ, etc). Said it's important to develop, reward and sign players that are already in your building. They want there to be an investment there. A lot of variables, but "that's important." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 11, 2022

Cordarrelle Patterson clearly wants to be back in Atlanta and the team would be crazy not to try and re-sign the converted running back. The cap will seriously limit what Fontenot can do once again, but he said it’s important to reward those players that have produced for the team.

“Ideally, when it’s your players in your building, those are the players you want to invest in,” said Fontenot.

Fontenot on salary cap challenges

#Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said the team is in a better place with the salary cap going up, yet there are still some challenges for the next year or two. "We just have to make the right decisions," Fontenot said. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) January 11, 2022

Fontenot had his work cut out for him after inheriting one of the NFL’s worst salary cap situations last year. While he was able to navigate the team out of a $30 million cap deficit, the Falcons were limited in free-agent options. Obviously, they struck gold with Cordarrelle Patterson, but not having cap space severely limits the team’s options in the offseason. Fontenot said Atlanta is in a better position than last year, but there’s very little margin for error.

Fontenot won't comment on Matt Ryan

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot declined to speculate on anything related to Matt Ryan’s contract and what they would need to do/not do going forward with it. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 11, 2022

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wants QB Matt Ryan back in 2022. Following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Saints, Smith refused to dignify the report. On Tuesday, Fontenot declined to talk about Ryan’s contract. The former MVP is due $48 million in 2022, and the manner in which the team approaches his contract will be very telling.

