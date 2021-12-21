Tuesday takeaways: Falcons sign WR, Jaylinn Hawkins starting

As the NFL navigates its way through the recent COVID-19 outbreak and attempts to conclude Week 15 with a bizarre Tuesday night football matchup, it’s been a mostly quiet day for the Atlanta Falcons.

Sunday’s loss to the 49ers is still eating away at fans, but a potentially shorthanded Lions team comes to Atlanta in Week 16 presenting a chance for the Falcons to get back on track.

In our Tuesday recap, the team signs a wide receiver to the practice squad, releases a new depth chart and A.J. Terrell gets some love from the great Chad Johnson.

Roster moves

We have made the following roster moves: – Activated Cornell Armstrong and Quinton Bell from the reserve/COVID-19 list

– Signed Chad Hansen to the practice squad

– Signed Shawn Williams from the practice squad to the active roster

– Released Will Sunderland — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 21, 2021

The Falcons signed wide receiver Chad Hansen, a fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2017, to the practice squad. Hansen, 26, had a career-high 17 catches for 236 yards and one touchdown in 2020. The former Cal product was Jared Goff’s college teammate and was waived by the Lions late in training camp.

Atlanta also signed defensive back Shawn Williams from the practice squad to the active roster after he performed well in Week 15 as a standard elevation. Defensive end Quinton Bell and CB Cornell Armstrong were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team released CB Will Sunderland.

Chad Johnson says A.J. Terrell 'doesn't get talked about enough'

AJ Terrell doesn’t get talked about enough & these so called pundits need to highlight these DB’s more often since it’s the most difficult position to play 🔒 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 20, 2021

Terrell may not be a household name outside of Atlanta just yet, but his time is coming. Until then, he’ll have to settle for Johnson’s praise and a potential Madden ratings boost.

Updated depth chart: Jaylinn Hawkins starting at safety

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Erik Harris was officially placed on the injured reserve list with a chest injury on Saturday, ending his 2021 campaign early and opening the door for second-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins. On the team’s updated depth chart, Hawkins replaced Harris as a starting safety and will have three games to prove he can handle the starting job beyond this season. Fans are hoping to see more of this:

WATCH: Brandon Copeland mic'd up vs. 49ers

“They used to call me the minivan.”@bcope51 was mic'd up in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/hdhQHsOaXZ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 21, 2021

The Falcons were no match for the 49ers in Week 15. But if you feel like reliving the 31-13 loss in San Francisco, the team mic’d up linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Gage leads the way in Week 15 PFF grades

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Russell Gage had a quiet start to the season, but the former LSU speedster has come on strong in recent weeks. On Sunday, Gage finished with eight catches for 91 yards and a pretty touchdown reception to earn the team’s highest Week 15 Pro Football Focus grade.

