Tuesday takeaways: Falcons make roster moves, update depth chart

On Tuesday, Falcons running back and Atlanta native Mike Davis was picked as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Atlanta also updated its depth chart and made multiple roster moves as the team begins preparation for Sunday’s game in Carolina. Check out the day’s top stories in our Falcons Tuesday recap.

Falcons add 1, cut 2 from practice squad

The Falcons made a few practice squad moves, signing fourth-year cornerback Cornell Armstrong, while releasing both Chris Williamson and offensive lineman Rick Leonard. The team also designated tight end Hayden Hurst to return from the injured reserve list.

Mike Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Davis signed with Atlanta over the offseason and he’s become a consistently positive influence in the community, even when the team lacks consistency on the field. It’s a well-deserved honor for the Falcons running back.

Patterson no longer listed at safety on depth chart

The Falcons ended their Cordarrelle Patterson at safety bit on this week’s depth chart. Rookie Adetokunbo Ogundeji was replaced by Steven Means at one of the team’s two starting outside linebacker spots.

Falcons mock draft roundup: Defense, defense, defense

In our new Falcons mock draft roundup, we examine three different mocks from three different NFL sites. Draft Wire, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus each have the team selecting a different defensive player in the first round.

NFC Standings update

Atlanta is two games out of the final NFC playoff seed after Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay. The Falcons are only still alive because of how muddled the postseason race is, but if they don’t start winning soon, it’ll be another January where the team stays home.

Patterson hits 1,000 yards for the season

Patterson had another good game despite Atlanta’s offensive struggles in Week 13. For the year, Patterson’s 489 rushing yards and 518 receiving yards put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career.

What a season 2021 has been for the league’s most versatile player.

