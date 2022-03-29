Tuesday Takeaways: Falcons meet with free-agent WR Damiere Byrd

Matt Urben
·4 min read

In today’s Falcons recap, team owner Arthur Blank discusses trading away former MVP Matt Ryan, head coach Arthur Smith discusses the Lorenzo Carter signing, and Atlanta meets with free-agent linebacker Rashaan Evans and wide receiver Damiere Byrd.

Falcons meet with another Byrd

Byrd, 29, is dangerous in the open field and a versatile weapon that would fit well in Arthur Smith’s offense. For his career, Byrd has 117 catches, 1,421 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Falcons to meet with ILB Rashaan Evans

Evans, 25, was taken with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Alabama. During his four seasons in Tennessee, Evans started 50 of the 59 games he appeared in, racking up 316 tackles (195 solo), 38 pressures, four sacks and two interceptions.

Smith says Mariota is a good fit, team must find a backup QB

The NFL didn’t seem to mind when the Atlanta Falcons fell victim to the overtime rules back in Super Bowl LI, but the league officially voted to change the rule for the postseason only on Tuesday.

Now, if the team that receives the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown, the other team will still have a chance to possess the ball. The new rule would have allowed the Falcons to get the ball back with a chance to tie after the Patriots scored the game-winning touchdown back in 2017.

