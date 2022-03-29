Tuesday Takeaways: Falcons meet with free-agent WR Damiere Byrd

In today’s Falcons recap, team owner Arthur Blank discusses trading away former MVP Matt Ryan, head coach Arthur Smith discusses the Lorenzo Carter signing, and Atlanta meets with free-agent linebacker Rashaan Evans and wide receiver Damiere Byrd.

Falcons meet with another Byrd

The Falcons hosted WR Damiere Byrd on a free agent visit. He recently visited the Raiders as well. The speedy wideout spent last year with the Bears. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 29, 2022

Byrd, 29, is dangerous in the open field and a versatile weapon that would fit well in Arthur Smith’s offense. For his career, Byrd has 117 catches, 1,421 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Falcons to meet with ILB Rashaan Evans

Free-agent linebacker and former Titans’ first round pick Rashaan Evans is visiting today with the Falcons, per source. Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith and DC Dean Pees coached him in Tennessee with the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

Evans, 25, was taken with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Alabama. During his four seasons in Tennessee, Evans started 50 of the 59 games he appeared in, racking up 316 tackles (195 solo), 38 pressures, four sacks and two interceptions.

Smith says Mariota is a good fit, team must find a backup QB

Arthur Blank sees Marcus Mariota as good fit at the moment, indicates (as we would have assumed) that Falcons view Mariota as the 2022 starter. "We certainly have to look at a backup for him. Maybe Feleipe Franks, maybe somebody we pick up through free agency or the draft." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) March 29, 2022

Erik Harris contract details

Details of S Erik Harris' 1-year contract with the Falcons, per Roster Management System: Base salary: $1.035 million ($895,000 fully guaranteed) Signing bonus: $152,000 Cap hit: $1,047,500. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2022

KhaDarel Hodge contract details

WR KhaDarel Hodge's 1-year contract with the Falcons: Base salary: $1.035 million

Signing bonus: $35,000

Cap hit: $930,000 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2022

Arthur Smith on team's addition of EDGE Lorenzo Carter

Arthur Smith on new EDGE and UGA alum Lorenzo Carter: "He was very productive down the stretch [for NYG in '21]. He's hard to block at the point of attack. We're excited to work with Lorenzo." — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) March 29, 2022

Arthur Blank on Deshaun Watson pursuit

When I asked Falcons owner Arthur Blank about whether or not he read the 22 civil complaints against Watson, he did not answer whether or not he did. He did say he knew that the criminal investigations that had been out there had not led to charges. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2022

Arthur Blank on Matt Ryan's trade/contract

He also said Matt's contract: "In order to give us the flexibility to build the franchise and the roster the way we wanted to, [a trade] was the right thing for the us professionally and the right thing for Matt as well. We felt like we owed him that opportunity." https://t.co/mrLZbqWpud — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) March 29, 2022

Watch: Highlights of new Falcons WR Auden Tate

Damien Williams Highlights

Top plays from the newest addition to our backfield 🔥 📺: https://t.co/8tGnbNnWW3 pic.twitter.com/2GInXt3T0s — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 29, 2022

Marcus Mariota film breakdown

Watch: What to like, and what not to like, from new #Falcons QB Marcus Mariota@TheFalconsWire READ MORE: https://t.co/n6ra5llCsN pic.twitter.com/WdGSxkVJ1U — Deen | Falcons Wire (@Deen_NFL) March 29, 2022

Watch: NFL owners vote to change postseason rules

From NFL Now: The owners have changed the overtime rules — for the postseason only. pic.twitter.com/ttZwf2uYIN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2022

The NFL didn’t seem to mind when the Atlanta Falcons fell victim to the overtime rules back in Super Bowl LI, but the league officially voted to change the rule for the postseason only on Tuesday.

Now, if the team that receives the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown, the other team will still have a chance to possess the ball. The new rule would have allowed the Falcons to get the ball back with a chance to tie after the Patriots scored the game-winning touchdown back in 2017.

Arthur Smith on Grady Jarrett

Falcons coach Arthur Smith at NFL meetings when I asked if he had any concerns about contract extension talks with Grady Jarrett: "I’m not going predict. He knows where we stand. We love Grady. But we also understand that players may have their own opinions, and that’s welcome.. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) March 29, 2022

New 7-round Falcons mock draft

In our new seven-round Atlanta Falcons mock draft, the team begins to rebuild on offense. https://t.co/HqtaAHym2Q — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 28, 2022

