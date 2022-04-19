Tuesday Takeaways: Falcons begin voluntary offseason program

The Atlanta Falcons signed two players and began their voluntary offseason program on Tuesday. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus signed his right-of-refusal tender which will pay him $2.43 million to stay in Atlanta for another season.

The Falcons also officially signed free-agent defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to a one-year deal.

Falcons sign veteran DL Vincent Taylor

We have signed DL Vincent Taylor.

Taylor, 28, has been a solid rotational player for five NFL seasons. The former Oklahoma State standout should provide quality reps on the interior of the Falcons defensive line.

Since 2017, Taylor has played in 40 NFL games, racking up 65 tackles (42 solo), two sacks and four QB hits.

Falcons begin voluntary offseason workouts

A.J. Terrell, Younghoe Koo and Kyle Pitts were among the players to show up for the start of Atlanta’s voluntary offseason program on Tuesday. While you never want to dog on a player for skipping a voluntary workout, it’s good to see three of the franchise’s core players setting an example for the younger guys.

Olamide Zaccheaus signs one-year tender to stay in Atlanta

We have re-signed WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus, 24, originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2019. Last season, had a career-high 31 catches for 406 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons wideout could see those numbers go up again as the team moves forward without Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley in 2022.

Zaccheaus’ one-year deal is worth $2.433 million, and gives the team depth at one of its weakest positions.

A.J. Terrell is putting in the work

AJ Terrell said while he's not necessarily a vocal leader, he strives to do the right thing all the time, and that's how he leads.

Terrell may not have made the Pro Bowl, but his steady improvement has put him on the map as one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. While Terrell isn’t a vocal leader, his play on the field speaks for itself.

Atlanta also added veteran Casey Hayward, the best defensive back Terrell has played with since being drafted two years ago.

Debut of Super Mario

Mariota has patiently waited for another opportunity since falling out of favor in Tennessee. While he may never live up to his No. 2 overall pick status, the former Heisman Trophy winner has familiarity with head coach Arthur Smith.

Plus, Mariota is a solid bridge option if the Falcons select a quarterback early in the 2022 draft.

Jake Matthews jumped at the chance to stay in ATL

Falcons LT Jake Matthews said "I jumped at the opportunity" to sign an extension with the Falcons. He believes in what Arthur Smith is building in his second year. Said he wasn't privy to QB future conversations at the time but it was a decision independent of who is the QB.

Matthews has been a consistent force at left tackle since being drafted in 2014. Prior to the Matt Ryan trade, the Falcons gave Matthews a three-year extension, securing the blind side and freeing up cap space for free agency.

Matthews says he was unaware the Ryan trade was coming, but that it wouldn’t have affected his decision to stay in Atlanta.

Falcons DL Grady Jarrett was not at voluntary program

Falcons CB AJ Terrell said DT Grady Jarrett was not at the first day of Atlanta's voluntary offseason program.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Jarrett was not at Tuesday’s voluntary workout. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman could still potentially be traded as Atlanta conducts a mini rebuild. However, we’re not going to read too much into Jarrett’s absence since it’s a voluntary program.

Cornerback has been by far the most heavily targeted position at the No. 8 overall slot in recent years. Six defensive backs were drafted in this spot since the year 2000.

