Tuesday sports roundup: Trojan girls golf wins another meet, area track teams meet in Luverne

Apr. 10—Baseball

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 6, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 1

HERON LAKE — The HL-O/F baseball team fell to 1-2 in the early part of the season Tuesday with a 6-1 loss at home to T-M-B.

After the Panthers took an initial 1-0 lead after the first inning, the Coyotes tied the game with a run in the second. T-M-B added two runs in the third inning and then three more in the seventh as HL-O/F was shut out for the rest of the game.

Tim Salentiny started the game for the Coyotes, pitching five innings, striking out three and giving up an earned run. Sam Goedtke finished the game for HL-O/F in the final two innings, allowing two hits, three walks and three earned runs and getting two strikeouts.

At the plate, Brenton Erdmann went 2-for-2 and had two stolen bases, Keegan Spittle went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and Goedtke went 1-for-3.

Up next for the Coyotes is a road game Thursday at Martin County West.

Jackson County Central 9, Maple River 5

MAPLETON — The JCC baseball team earned its first win of the season Tuesday with a solid effort against St. James.

The Huskies (1-2) saw Bryson Powers score four times, Gage Johnson score twice and Clay Malchow, Trey Rossow and Noah Thompson each score once.

Trey and Brett Rossow, along with Thompson each collected two hits for the Huskies at the plate and at the mound, Johnson pitched the first three innings and striking out three batters. Malchow and Thompson finished the game and helped seal the victory for the Huskies.

Up next for JCC is a game Thursday in Jackson against Redwood Valley.

Edgerton/SWC 8, Lakeview 2

EDGERTON — The Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian baseball team moved to an undefeated 2-0 on the season following a 8-2 win over Lakeview. That came after a 9-6 win over Canby last Friday to open its season.

Up next for the Flying Dutchmen is another home game Thursday against Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey.

Marshall 9, Luverne 5

LUVERNE — The Luverne Cardinals baseball team lost for the first time this season following a 9-5 loss to Marshall.

The Cardinals (1-1) opened the season with a 4-2 road win over Fairmont before returning home and falling to the Tigers.

Luverne will be back on the road Friday for a Big South Conference game against Windom, who fell to Worthington Tuesday night.

Softball

Edgerton/SWC 8, Murray County Central 1

EDGERTON — Reigning Class A state champ Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Chistian won its season opener Tuesday in a Red Rock Conference victory over Murray County Central.

The Flying Dutchmen (1-0) had their first two scheduled games of the season postponed, so their season opener had to wait until Tuesday.

They got on the board early and often with a five-run burst in the first inning before they tacked on a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to cap off their scoring.

Ana Veldkamp, Elliot Fleischman and Alyda Vande Griend each collected two hits for E/SWC and Vande Griend along with Maddie Feikema each had a couple of RBIs. Veldkamp and Reese Vande Griend each scored twice.

Feikema also started the game for the Dutchmen and pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and only one earned run allowed.

For the Rebels (2-1) Tuesday's game marks their first loss. Thea Schneider, Elyse Paulzine and Calleigh Doeden each had two hits and Doeden had the team's lone RBI. Paulzine scored the team's only run.

Schneider also pitched a complete game for MCC, giving up eight hits, six walks and three earned runs, along with collecting four strikeouts.

Both teams will play next Thursday, with the Flying Dutchmen hitting the road for a game against Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey and the Rebels hosting Adrian/Ellsworth.

RRC/W-WG 17, Adrian/Ellsworth 2

ELLSWORTH — The Adrian/Ellsworth softball team remains winless on the young season following a lopsided 17-2 loss to Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

The Dragons (0-2) opened the season last Friday and lost by the same score of 17-2 to Luverne.

Up next for A/E is a game back on the road on Thursday against Red Rock Conference rival Murray County Central. Both teams will look to rebound from Tuesday losses.

Jackson County Central at St. James doubleheader

ST. JAMES — The JCC softball team split its road doubleheader with St. James on Tuesday.

The Huskies (2-1) narrowly lost the first game 2-1 before completely dominating the second with a big 16-1 victory.

In the first game, the game was tied heading into a ninth inning before the Saints walked it off to earn a dramatic victory.

JCC responded well in the second game, scoring four runs in the first inning, five in the second and five more in the fourth to storm ahead.

Up next for JCC is its home opener against Edgerton/SWC Friday.

Windom at Pipestone doubleheader

PIPESTONE — The Windom Area softball team also split its doubleheader on Tuesday, losing the first game to Pipestone before coming back to win the second.

The Eagles (2-1) were defeated by only one run in game one, 3-2. They responded well in their second game as well, clinching a 6-4 victory.

The Eagles will next be on the diamond on Friday with a Big South Conference home game against Worthington.

Golf

Luverne at Worthington

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington High School boys and girls golf teams were each in action Tuesday afternoon in a meet against area rival Luverne.

The Trojan girls golf team was competing in its second event of the season, having won the Worthington invite last Saturday in a meet featuring many teams from across the area. On Tuesday, the Trojans were once again victorious against Luverne.

The WHS boys team was making its spring season debut Tuesday and it was narrowly defeated by Luverne.

On the girls side, the Trojans defeated the Cardinals by a score of 214 to 235 and they had the top three individual finishes in the meet as well.

Pacing WHS in the individual scores was senior Madison Beckmann, who placed first in the meet with a nine-hole score of 50. Following her were junior Claire Mahlberg and freshman Claire Meyer in second overall with a score of 53. Senior Abryona Erwin shot a 58 to finish sixth overall and round out Worthington's team score.

Other golfers who competed for WHS were senior Regan Schaefer, who scored 59 and junior Peyton Nickel, who scored 60.

Kayla Blomendaal shot a 54 through nine holes to pace the Cardinals and place fourth overall in the meet. Teammate Perceyis Trierweiler finished with a 56 to place fifth overall.

On the boys side, Worthington was narrowly defeated by a solid Luverne team 161-164. The Trojans at times held a lead throughout the meet, but the Cardinals came away victorious in the end.

The individual medalist in the meet was Luverne senior Henry Hartquist with a final nine-hole score of 35. Trojan senior Andrew Mulder was a few shots back with a 38, good for second place overall and first among Trojan golfers.

The rest of the individual scores were close as Luverne's Owen Sudenga shot a 40 to place third. Worthington rounded out the top five with senior Logan Powers scoring 41 and junior Spenser Nickel scoring 42. Tyler Arends tied for fifth place with a score of 42.

Senior Wesley Widboomscored 43 to place seventh overall for WHS and freshman Gerret Larson and junior Ryan Dorcey each shot 55 to round out the Trojan golfers who competed.

Both the Trojan boys and girls golf teams will next be in action Thursday with a meet with Western Christian in Hull, Iowa.

Track

Luverne Cardinal Relays

LUVERNE — Many area track teams returned to Luverne to compete in the Luverne Cardinal Relays.

For the Worthington Trojans, it was their second meet of the season after putting together some solid performances Saturday against many of the best athletes from across the area.

In the team scores, Worthington placed second overall on the boys side with a score of 111 and the girls team placed seventh out of 10 teams with a score of 37.

Leading the way for WHS with three first-place finishes was standout athlete in junior Jacari Swinea. Swinea won the 100 meters with a time of 11.76 seconds and the 200 meters with a time of 23.63 seconds. He, along with teammates Welbaka Morke, Mak Lia and Tethlouch Gach also won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:34.94.

Other first-place for the Trojans on the boys side included Gach winning the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 43.63 and junior Fanuel Wolday winning the 3200 meters with a time of 9:51.09.

Gach was second in the 100-meter hurdles, completing in 17.09 seconds. Wolday placed second in the 1600 meters with a final time of 4:28.49, a personal record Junior Isaiah Bates was second in the 400 meters with a time of 56.28 seconds, which was a personal record for him.

Rounding out top-three finishes for Worthington were freshman Caleb Meyer placing second in the high jump with a personal-best jump of 5 feet, 10 inches, junior Christian Kleve finishing third in the discuss and the team of Ywa Blu Say, Jose Escalante, Christian Martinez and Lucio Ramirez placing third in the 4x100 meter relays.

On the girls side, junior Grace Bates was third in the 400 meters with a time of 1:06.88 and the team of New Gora, Addison Gerber, Madi Singler and Pham Gora finished fourth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.98. The Gora twins, along with Bates and Sara Esquivel placed fourth in the 4x200 relays with a time of 1:58.32 and junior Kenadie Thiner was fourth in the pole vault.

Host school Luverne placed first in the team scores on both the boys side (119.5) and girls side (158.5). Individual wins on the boys side include Ryan Fick in the 800 meters, Eljiah Woodley in the shot put, Tyler Rolfs in the pole vault and the team of Dylan Ommen, Fick, Isaac DeBates and Darius Dolo in the 4x400 relay.

On the girls side, Jenna DeBates won both the 800 meters and the 1600 meters, Augusta Papik won the 100-meter hurdles, Reinha John won the 300-meter hurdles, Taya Johnson won the shot put and Corynn Oye won the pole vault.

In the boys team scores, Redwood Valley was third (96.5), Hills-Beaver Creek was fourth (78), Edgerton/SWC fifth (74), Windom Area sixth (65), Pipestone Area seventh (27), Adrian/Ellsworth eighth (25), Westbrook-Walnut Grove ninth (17) and Canby/Minneota 10th (7).

Other area winners individually included Alec Murphy of A/E in the 400 meters and Aidan Schaap of E/SWC in the long jump and triple jump.

In the girls team score, Redwood Valley was the runner up (117), Canby/Minneota was third (106), Hills-Beaver Creek fourth (55) and Pipestone Area fifth (45.5) to round out the top five. Rounding out the top 10 was Edgerton/SWC in sixth (40.5), Windom Area eighth (26), Adrian/Ellsworth ninth (19.5) and Westbrook-Walnut Grove 10th (19).