Tuesday sports roundup: E/SWC softball blows out A/E, baseball falls to MCC

Apr. 24—Baseball

Murray County Central 8, Edgerton/SWC 6

SLAYTON — In a battle of the Red Rock Conference's top two teams, it was the Murray County Central Rebels who prevailed over Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian by two runs on Tuesday.

The Rebels improve their season record to 5-1 and remain undefeated over conference opponents, while E/SWC is now 6-2 and 4-1 in conference play.

The two teams scored a majority of their runs early as they each scored three times through the first inning. Tied at 3-3 heading into the second, the Flying Dutchmen scored three more runs in the top of the second inning before the Rebels again responded immediately with four runs in the bottom frame to take their first lead at 7-6.

They scored once more in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead and after that, managed to hold onto that lead en route to the big win.

Owen Gillette led the way offensively for MCC, batting 2-for-3 with a solo home run and five RBIs. Krew Schneider started the game and earned the win, pitching four innings and striking out seven batters. He also had an RBI at the plate. Teague Meyer pitched the final two outs of the game as he earned the serve with two strikeouts.

Joshua Van Dam pitched for Edgerton and he had five strikeouts. He also batted 2-for-4. Josh Groen led the Flying Dutchmen with two RBIs and the team had seven hits in total, compared to 11 for MCC.

Both teams are each scheduled to play again on Thursday, with MCC set to host Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey and E/SWC heading to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

Luverne 10, Jackson County Central 7

LUVERNE — Jackson County Central and Luverne matched up in a Big South Conference game for the first time this season and Luverne emerged with a nice three-run win.

The Cardinals improve to 6-4 overall and 2-2 against conference opponents. They have now won five games in a row, having previously beat MACCRAY 24-4 and then Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 3-2 on Saturday.

JCC's record is now 3-6 overall and 2-2 against Big South Conference opponents. Up next for the Huskies is a doubleheader at Pipestone Area on Thursday. The Cardinals will head to Adrian/Ellsworth on Thursday.

Windom Area 20, Pipestone Area 9

PIPESTONE — It was a big offensive showcase for the Windom Area baseball team Tuesday in its 20-9 win over Pipestone Area.

The win improves the Eagles' record to 4-2 overall and a Big South-leading 4-1 record over conference opponents. They have won two-straight games, having previously defeated Redwood Valley on the road 7-5.

Up next for them is another road game, as they take on St. James on Thursday.

Softball

Edgerton/SWC 19, Adrian/Ellsworth 2

ELLSWORTH — The Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian softball team jumped all over Adrian/Ellsworth early en route to its 19-2 victory in five innings Tuesday.

The victory for Flying Dutchmen moves their season record to 4-2 and increases their win streak to two in a row, following a 17-9 win last Thursday over Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

The loss drops Adrian's record to 1-7 on the season. The Dragons earned their first win of the season Monday in a 20-5 blowout win over Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, which came after being swept in a doubleheader last Saturday by Martin County West.

On Tuesday, the Flying Dutchmen scored the game's first 13 runs through the top of the third inning. They scored four times in the first inning, six times in the second and three more times in the third.

The Dragons got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third and then added another run in the fourth, but the Dutchmen scored twice in the top of the fourth and then four more times in the top of the fifth to cap a high-scoring affair for them.

Alyda Vande Griend hit Edgerton's lone home run, adding to a big day at the plate for her as she finished with a 4-for-5 batting performance with six RBIs. Cathryn Fiekema also finished with four hits and had two RBIS at the plate to go along with a pitching performance where she struck out five through two innings.

Maddie Fiekema pitched the final three innings and she also struck out five. She batted 3-for-4, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Myah Vander Maten and Ana Veldkamp each had three hits and Elliott Fleischman, Reagan Walhof and Mateya Gilbertson each had two. The Flying Dutchmen had 23 hits, 16 stolen bases and 12 RBIs in total.

Cadence Balster and Kaylin each had two hits to lead the Dragon offense, while Brooklyn Shock, Avery Jenniges, Brekkyn Dreesen and Summer Hoiland each got one. Dreesen also pitched the final two and two third innings for Adrian and got four strikeouts. Mersaydes Marten pitched the first two and a third innings and got three strikeouts.

Next up for the reigning Class A state champion E/SWC is a home game Thursday against R-T-R, while A/E will host Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey Monday in a makeup game from April 16.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 15, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 2

TYLER — The Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda softball team remains winless on the season following a blowout loss to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in five innings on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first inning, the Knights began their surge in the bottom of the second inning. They scored all 15 of their runs in a three-inning stretch, getting seven of them in the bottom of the second inning, then two in the third and then six more in the fourth.

The Coyotes' (0-5) lone run scored came in the top of the fourth inning. They had only three hits in the game.

The Knights had 11 hits in total with Briella Buchert leading the way with three and Kynsi VanderPlaats, Kya Alderson and Laken Baartman each getting two. Baartman also hit the team's only home run. Alderson also struck out 10 batters as a pitcher.

The Coyotes will host Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday for their next game.

Boys Tennis

Blue Earth Area 7, Worthington 0

WORTHINGTON — Worthington's boys tennis team was swept in seven matches in a home meet with Blue Earth Area on Tuesday.

The Trojans had entered the meet coming off of three straight meet wins, but they were outdone in the end on Tuesday by a good Blue Earth team.

In No. 1 singles, Trojan Ian Barber and Blue Earth's Joe Frundt played an intense 3-set match with Frundt prevailing in the end 6-2, 2-6, 10-6.

In No. 2 singles, Jamie Johnson of Blue Earth defeated Worthington's Dylan Dykstra 6-0, 6-2, in No. 3 singles, Blue Earth's Brady Lorenz beat Worthington's Bennett Oberloh 6-2, 6-2 and in No. 4 singles, Blue Earth's Ryder Dutton defeated Kaw Blay of Worthington 6-0, 6-0.

The Blue Earth team of Devin Haase and Gustavo Chavero beat the Worthington team of Diego Ramos Loza and Soe Nay Htoo 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles. In No. 2 doubles, Seth Mathews and Noah Hanson of BEA beat Quin Mathis and Xander Barber of WHS 6-1, 6-1 and in No. 3 doubles, Seth and Mitchell Stevermer of Blue Earth defeated Carlos (Alex) Martinez and Moises Segura of Worthington 6-0, 6-4.

Up next for the Trojan boys tennis team is another home meet Thursday against New Ulm, a meet that was rescheduled from April 16.

Track and Field

Fairmont Invite

FAIRMONT — The WHS boys and girls track and field teams were in Fairmont for a five-team invitational Tuesday and many Trojan athletes performed well.

The WHS boys team placed second in the team scores with 126, behind host Fairmont's first-place score of 239. St. James Area placed third with 71 points, New Ulm fourth with 70 points and MCW/B-O fifth with 48.

On the girls side, Worthington was fourth in the team scores with 65 points. Fairmont won the meet with 196.5 points, New Ulm was second with 113 points and St. James Area was third with 107.5 points. MCW/B-O was fifth with 61 points.

Sophomore Tethlouch Gach won two individual events and was on a winning team in another. He won the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 16.35 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.53 seconds.

He, Ethan Mahlberg, Welbaka Morke and Jose Chavez Vega won the 4x400 relay with a winning time of 3:31.26. In the 4x800-meter relay, Isaac Kinser, Addis Tiruneh, Austin Kinser and Fanuel Wolday won the event in 8:37.35.

Caleb Meyer placed first in the high jump with a jump of six feet and Permeye Okony won the triple jump with a jump of 40 feet, 11.5 inches.

Other top three finishes for Worthington on the boys side include Wolday placing second in the 1600 meters (4:36.65), Christian Kleve placing second in the discus (113-03), Josiah Banegas placing third in the long jump (17-09.25) and Morke placing second in the triple jump behind teammate Okony (39-07.00). In the 4x200 relay, Banegas, Okony, Mak Lia and Adugna Ergcijo placed second with a time of 1:37.70.

New Gora won the lone individual event for the Trojan girls team, claiming first in the triple jump with a jump of 33-01.75. Her twin sister Pham was third in the event with a jump of 30-09.50. Grace Bates placed in the top three in three events, placing second in the long jump (14-03.25) and third in the 200 meters (28.94) and third in the high jump (4-08.00).

Kenadie Thiner placed third in the 1600 meters with a time of 6:28.78 and third in the pole vault with a vault of 8-02 to round out all the top three finishes on the girls side for the Trojans.

The WHS track teams will both be in Worthington Thursday for their first of two home meets of the season. The Worthington Invite features 15 track and field teams from across Southwest Minnesota. It is set to start at 4 p.m.