Tuesday preps: Blue Demons win Big Red Invitational

Apr. 24—LAKE RATHBUN — Albia's depth proved to be the difference on Tuesday afternoon for the Blue Demon boys golf team at Centerville's Big Red Invitational.

Albia edged South Central Conference rival Clarke by seven strokes at The Preserve Course on Lake Rathbun, posing a team score of 326. Rounds of 79 by Cael Schofield and 80 by Connor Fisher helped Albia overcome a round of 76 by Shay Mathews, who brought home individual medalist honors for Clarke in the tournament.

Centerville finished third in their home tournament with a score of 344, edging Davis County by five strokes. John White finished in a tie for second place with Schofield and Moravia golfer Logan Smith as all three finished with rounds of 79 while Jackson Grim led Davis County with a score of 85. Smith paced Moravia to a sixth-place finish with a team score of 363.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fairfield Maharishi 7, Mount Pleasant 2

FAIRFIELD — In a battle of teams looking to finish the season with perfect regular-season dual records, it was Fairfield Maharishi that secured decisive wins in key matches handing the Panthers their first loss in seven duals while finishing 6-0 on the regular season.

Mount Pleasant scored first, when Jana Isanta Vila handed returning state qualifier Ishita Mukadam her first loss of the year with an 8-5 for the Panthers in the top singles match. The Pioneers struck back, sweeping the remaining singles including shutout wins by Poojita Mukadam and Ria Altynska-Ross in the next two singles matches.

Aparajita Kalra and Joyce Wang recorded 8-1 wins in the final two singles matches for Maharishi. Pioneer senior Daira Valls added an 8-3 win over Bethany Drury in the No. 4 singles match.

Doubles showed a similar pattern, with Isanta Vila and Eliana Situmeang winning 8-5 over the Mukadam sisters in the top doubles match for Mount Pleasant. The Pioneers again responded with 8-2 wins in the next two doubles matches.

Fairfield Maharishi will next compete at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday joining Fairfield, Burlington-Notre Dame and the hosting Grayhounds. Action at Dankwardt Park gets underway at 9 a.m.