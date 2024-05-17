TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: St. Anthony softball pummels Sullivan, advances to regional final

May 16—EFFINGHAM — Message received.

St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor wanted her team to get off to a fast start against Sullivan.

And they did just that, scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 17-2 victory over the Lady Redskins in a regional semifinal of the St. Anthony Regional Tuesday at Bulldog Field.

After Sullivan took an initial 1-0 lead, Addie Wernsing started the bottom of the first by getting hit by a pitch. Hailey Niebrugge followed with a base hit and both runners advanced one base after Abbi Hatton flew out to right field.

Wernsing then scored on an error, Maddie Kibler drew a walk and Stacie Vonderheide hit an RBI single, scoring Niebrugge.

Laney Coffin then hit a grand slam to increase the lead to five runs, 6-1.

Julia Schultz followed with a triple and Lilly Gannaway hit an RBI double, plating Schultz.

Wernsing then reached on an error and Niebrugge hit an RBI single, scoring Gannaway and Wernsing.

Hatton then hit a run-scoring single and Maddie Kibler hit a sacrifice fly two batters later, pushing the lead to 10 runs, 11-1.

"I want them to get out early on the board. You never know what can happen," Taylor said. "Our bats are always going to be coming through. I feel like, right now, we're in a really good spot."

Sydney Kibler led the team with three hits. Niebrugge, Hatton, Vonderheide, Coffin, Schultz and Gannaway had two and Wernsing and Camille Wines had one.

Sydney Kibler started the game and allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) in two innings; Wernsing finished and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.

------

Below are scores from Tuesday from around the area.

BASEBALL

Highland 5, Effingham (H.S.) 0

Effingham fell to Highland, 5-0, at Evergreen Hollow Park.

Kaden Koeberlein, Colton Webb, Carter Braddy, Braden Verdeyen and Brody Boehm had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (18-9).

Koeberlein, Braddy and Traub pitched for Effingham. Koeberlein allowed seven hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk to one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings. Braddy allowed one hit, two runs and two walks in 1 1/3 innings and Traub had one strikeout in one inning.

Brownstown/St. Elmo 6, Woodlawn 5

Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Woodlawn, 6-5, in eight innings at Brownstown High School Baseball Field.

Collin Maxey had two hits and one RBI. Adam Atwood had one hit and one RBI. Josiah Maxey and Cade Schaub each had one hit and Keelan Speagle had one RBI for the Bombers (9-12-1).

Calin Chandler earned the win for Brownstown/St. Elmo. He allowed three hits, two runs and two walks to four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

Effingham (H.S.) 5, Mt. Vernon (H.S.) 4

Effingham defeated Mt. Vernon, 5-4, at Effingham High School Softball Field.

Raegan Boone had three hits. Saige Althoff had two and Natalie Armstrong and Mya Harvey had one for the Flaming Hearts (21-10). Boone hit a double and a triple and Armstrong hit a home run.

Althoff pitched for Effingham. She allowed six hits, four runs (one earned) and two walks to seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 12, Neoga 2

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Neoga, 12-2, at Jennings Park in a regional quarterfinal of the Casey-Westfield Regional.

Ryleigh Sarver had four hits. Lizah Bowlin had three. Ruby Stuckemeyer and Macee Rodman had two and Birgen Schlanser, Marissa Summers, Koda Colman, MaKenna Roley and Lena Bowlin had one for the Bobcats (4-14). Sarver and Summers hit doubles.

Summers pitched for Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. She allowed two runs (one earned) and nine walks to five strikeouts in six innings.

Farina (South Central) 15, St. Elmo/Brownstown 1

South Central defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown, 15-1, at Webster Family Park in a regional semifinal of the South Central Regional.

Taegan Webster had three hits. Kaitlyn Swift and Kinlee Thompson had two and Kyra Swift, Lauren Johnson, Zoey Feldhake and Abi Shuler had one for the Lady Cougars (23-11). Webster hit a double and Thompson hit a home run.

Webster pitched for South Central. She allowed two hits, one unearned run and two walks to nine strikeouts in five innings.

As for the Eagles (4-18), Daisy Chandler had the lone hit.

Leila Wright, Lais Tresguerres and Dayana Haslett pitched for St. Elmo/Brownstown. Wright allowed five hits, eight runs and three walks to one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings. Tresguerres allowed two hits and four runs (three earned) in 1/3 of an inning and Haslett allowed four hits (three runs) and three walks in two innings.

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 4, Toledo (Cumberland) 0

Cumberland fell to St. Joseph-Ogden, 4-0, in a regional semifinal of the St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.

Libby McGinnins had two hits and Ashton Tolen, Avery Donsbach and Jadalyn Sowers had one for the Lady Pirates (11-17).

Mia Holsapple pitched for Cumberland. She allowed five hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks to one strikeout in six innings.

Bridgeport (Red Hill) 11, Louisville (North Clay) 10

North Clay fell to Bridgeport (Red Hill), 11-10, at Webster Family Park in a regional semifinal of the South Central Regional.

There were no statistics provided to the Daily News at press time.

BOYS TENNIS

Effingham (H.S.) 9, Shelbyville 0

Effingham defeated Shelbyville, 9-0, at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.

In singles competition, Blayne Pals beat Owen Heddrich (6-0, 6-0). Cannon Bockhorn beat Austin Greenwood (6-0, 6-0) and Evan Pryor beat Conner Boarman (6-0, 6-0).

In doubles action, Pals and Bockhorn beat Heddrich and Jack McClain (6-1, 6-1). Pryor and Ross Schaefer beat Owen Rice and Greenwood (6-0, 6-0) and Preston Siner and Rece Kinney beat Silas Hicks and Chase Boarman (6-0, 6-0).