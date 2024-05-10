TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Dieterich baseball takes down Cumberland in high-scoring contest

May 9—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Tuesday from around the area.

Olney (Richland County) 6, Teutopolis 3

Teutopolis fell to Olney (Richland County), 6-3, in Richland County.

In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert (T) fell to Aidan Weidner (RC) 5-7, 4-6. Colin Habing (T) fell to Carter Seaman (RC) 6-4, 4-6, 5-7. Oliver Lee (T) fell to Marcus Kocher (RC) 6-4, 2-6, 3-6. Carter Davidson (T) beat Luke Harris (RC) 6-3, 6-1. Myles Stortzum (T) fell to Isaac Klingler (RC) 0-6, 1-6 and Will Lewis (T) fell to Aaron Klingler (RC) 6-7, 2-6.

In doubles matches, Colin and Josh Habing (T) beat Kocher and Seaman 7-6, 7-5. Lee and Noah Thompson (T) beat Isaac and Aaron Klingler 6-3, 6-0 and Stortzum and Davidson fell to Weidner and Harris 1-6, 1-6.

Dieterich 14, Toledo (Cumberland) 11

Dieterich defeated Cumberland, 14-11, at Toledo Volunteer Field.

Carson Baxter had three hits, Jaxon Funneman, Gavin Meinhart, Landen Keck and Justin Boerngen had two hits and Gavin French, Mason Lidy, Andrew Hall and Lucas Westendorf had one for the Movin Maroons (7-14).

Lidy, French and Baxter pitched for Dieterich. Lidy allowed four hits, seven runs and five walks to three strikeouts in two innings. French allowed four hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk in two innings and Baxter allowed three hits, one run and two walks to one strikeout in three innings.

As for the Pirates (10-13), Grady Jones had three hits, Wyatt Jackson and Wyatt Watkins had two hits and Blake McMechan, Hudson McElravy, Kade McMechan and Bryson Weber had one hit.

Zack Buescher, McElravy, Jackson and Jones pitched for Cumberland. McMechan allowed four hits, three runs and one walk to three strikeouts in two innings. McElravy allowed nine hits, eight runs (six earned) and four walks to three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Jackson allowed three runs and two walks and Jones allowed two hits to one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.

Altamont 15, Tuscola 0

Altamont defeated Tuscola, 15-0, in Douglas County.

Ethan Robbins had four hits, Kaden Davis and Zaine Miller had two hits and Dillan Elam, Dyson Wagner, Nathan Stuemke, Alec Jahraus, Keegan Schultz, Brayden Elam, Eli Miller, Daniel McCammon, Clayton Arnold, Kaidyn Miller and Kade Milleville had one hit for the Indians (23-8).

Robbins pitched for Altamont and allowed two hits and five walks to seven strikeouts in six innings.

Louisville (North Clay) 5, Vandalia 3

North Clay defeated Vandalia, 5-3, at North Clay High School Baseball Field.

Carder Walden had three hits, Cody Zimdars had two and Cayden Craig, Trenton Ingram, Jesse Weidner, Evan Clifton and Ian Jones had one for the Cardinals (15-12-1).

Zimdars pitched for North Clay and allowed six hits, three runs (one earned) and one walk to 10 strikeouts in seven innings.