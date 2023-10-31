Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Youth laid groundwork; Stalwarts finished deal for UI on in historic win against No. 2 MSU

Oct. 31—The No. 3 Idaho football team has answered the bell time and time again.

The Vandals' 24-21 win over then-No. 2 Montana State on Saturday at a packed P1FCU Kibbie Dome gave them tons of momentum as the postseason inches closer.

While this wasn't a "must-win" for Idaho in terms of reaching the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, it was for the best possible outcome. Now that the Vandals have a head-to-head victory over the Bobcats and their remaining opponents have a combined record of 6-18, they're in prime position for a Big Sky title and a first-round bye.

If Idaho takes care of business the rest of the way, the only thing stopping it from taking the conference would be a Montana victory over the Bobcats on Nov. 18.

This bounce back from the Vandals after losing 23-21 to their longest-tenured rival, Montana, on Oct. 14 was nothing short of amazing.

On paper, the Vandals had no business controlling the tempo of Saturday's game against Montana State the way they did, especially up front.

Idaho played six offensive linemen throughout Saturday's contest, all of whom were either freshmen or sophomores. Most of this unit played against the Grizzlies and gave up a season-high six sacks. Against the Bobcats, they allowed four, all of which came in the first half. The front five played much better in the second half, and with every snap, the unit became more familiar with one another. The most impressive performance came from true freshman center Layton Vining.

The Peoria, Ariz., native was put in some tough spots last week, having to play extended minutes for the first time all year. He had some bad snaps. But against Montana State, nothing was too high or too low for sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy.

"Layton was always blocking the right guy," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "There were some times he got pushed around, but again, he's 19 years old and blocking a guy who's a 22-year-old grown man. I thought he helped us out. I see this same group one day being the best O-line in this conference. We got to focus every day to get better, and that's what our team is going to keep doing."

Idaho's young talent isn't limited to its offensive line; it's all over, which is bad news for the rest of the Big Sky Conference.

The Vandals started three freshmen on defense, two true freshmen, and one redshirt.

Redshirt freshman Ormanie Arnold has emerged as one of Idaho's top coverage corners and finished with three pass breakups against Montana State.

"They tried to throw a lot of deep balls on him on Saturday, and he didn't give up one deep ball," Eck said. "He's been playing at a high level all year for us."

Linebacker Xe'ree Alexander has been one of Idaho's most consistent playmakers, and in turn, he earned his first start on Saturday, finishing with four tackles.

Defensive tackle Dallas Afalava, like Alexander, has been consistently making plays. He earned half a sack on the final Montana State offensive play, which knocked kicker Brendan Hall out of field goal range.

All of these young players seem to be peaking at the right time and are contributing. But it was the Vandals' stalwarts who won the game.

McCoy threw a 12-yard TD pass to fifth-year player Hayden Hatten for the game's final margin. It was the best pass that I had ever seen in person. It was placed on a rope right in between two defenders.

"Big-time players make big-time plays, man," Eck said. "That throw was perfect. That truly was perfection. Where he placed the ball, they were in a bracket coverage where the corner was playing man and the safety was freed up to go help. He did a good job getting into the lane, and it was probably about two inches away from tipping the ball."

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.