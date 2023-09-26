Tuesday Morning Quarterback: WSU's Dickert wears his passion on his sleeve

Sep. 26—Jake Dickert is the type of coach players want in their corner.

The Washington State football coach doesn't hold back when he sees what he perceives to be a slight against his team or his school — especially if that slight comes on national television.

All that was apparent after his now-16th-ranked Cougars' 38-35 victory against then-No. 14 Oregon State on Saturday.

"I think nationally there's a lot of noise out there," Dickert said. "I caught something this morning and I was watching (College) GameDay, and (Lee) Corso comes on and says 'The No One Watches Bowl.' I don't understand it. What's the merit ... because the facts say people watch the Cougs. And the people watch the Cougs more than every team that's left over in the Big 12.

"Coach Corso, he's at the point now where they give him the sheet and he reads off it and tries to make a joke but it didn't even make sense. ... I'll say it again: 'We belong.' "

Dickert is a passionate coach who wears his heart on his sleeve.

His players have seen him cry, yell in celebration, shout in anger. He even belted out the Cougar fight song while conducting the WSU marching band as Cougar fans rushed the field around him after the big win on Saturday.

"I'm not afraid to be my authentic self," Dickert said. "I hope our guys appreciate that and know that and that doesn't mean it's always perfect.

"I'm just passionate about this place. I really am."

That showing of passion is well deserved.

When you walk the walk, it's OK to talk the talk.

WSU is undefeated at 4-0 with two top-25 victories against Wisconsin and Oregon State on its resume.

And that's coming from a team with zero — yes, zero — four or five-star recruits and about a 70-percent new travel roster this season.

Kirk Herbstreit, a longtime College GameDay commentator along with Corso, came to Corso's defense on social media after Dickert's comments. Herbstreit said Corso had actually called it the "Nobody Wants Us Bowl," because WSU and OSU are the only two Pac-12 teams without an invite to a new conference.

But whether you call the game the "Pac-2 championship," the "The No One Watches Bowl" or the "No One Wants Us Bowl," Dickert's overall comments on the state of his program and college football remain true.

People do watch the Cougars: WSU's Sept. 9 win against Wisconsin was watched on TV on Fox by 2.28 million people, making it the eighth-most watched game that weekend according to Sports Media Watch. WSU also regularly sits in the top half of the Pac-12 in television ratings.

Dickert went on to say he'd love to have a conversation with Corso about the value he sees in breaking up the premier West Coast conference and what he thinks about the mental health of student athletes being affected by flying them all over the country for games — nods at the ongoing conference realignment.

But if WSU keeps winning games it's not supposed to, it'll be a special season in Pullman regardless of what happens off the field.

The Cougars earned a much-needed break with a bye week this week before facing UCLA at noon on Oct. 7 (Pac-12 Network) in Pasadena, Calif.

WSU quarterback Cam Ward is quietly putting together an elite season and is a big reason why his team is in the position it's in. The junior went 28-of-34 (82%) for 404 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the latest win.

On the season, Ward is completing 74.5% of his passes for 1,389 yards and 13 touchdowns to zero — yes again, zero — interceptions.

He gave a shoutout to his passionate coach after the big win against the Beavers.

"Coach Dickert is somebody you want to play for," Ward said.

