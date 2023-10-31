Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Wazzu's season will be remembered for its bizarre contrasts

Oct. 31—The college football season is officially two-thirds of the way done and in all my years covering the sport, I don't think I've ever seen a team with such a major contrast between its first four games and next four than we've seen with .500 Washington State.

The Cougars are coming off a 38-27 loss Saturday to Arizona State, a team that going into the game was winless against Football Bowl Subdivision competition and in last place in the Pac-12 Conference.

It's a loss that signals WSU (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) can lose to any team in the league.

Compare that to a team that started its season 4-0 with two top-25 wins, two field-rushing performances at its home stadium, a Heisman-contending quarterback and a ranking as high as No. 13 in the FBS.

At this point, that stretch almost feels like it was a completely different season.

WSU's lone Pac-12 win came against Oregon State — a team ranked No. 11 in the nation going into the weekend.

So how can the Cougars beat teams like Wisconsin and OSU and then lose so miserably to teams like Arizona (44-6 at home no less) and Arizona State?

That's the question coach Jake Dickert and the coaching staff wishes they had the answer to.

Part of it comes in increased parity in a Pac-12 Conference in its last throes before 10 of its members depart next year.

Teams like Arizona (which upset then-No. 11 OSU 27-24 on Saturday), Arizona State, Stanford and Colorado are much improved from where they were a year ago.

Even Cal nearly upset No. 24 USC over the weekend, falling 50-49. Another example is lowly ASU falling just 15-7 to No. 5 Washington — a national title contender — two weeks ago.

The bottom third of the league has proven it can go toe-to-toe with the usual heavy hitters, like UW, Oregon and USC.

In the meantime, Washington State has gone from a potential dark horse for a league title, to fighting just to get a bowl bid, to now fighting to simply win a single game.

If the Cougars don't beat Stanford (2-6, 1-5) on Saturday, they will be in danger of ending their season on an eight-game losing streak after starting 4-0. Games against Cal on the road, Colorado and Washington in Seattle won't be any easier.

The Cougs must win two more games to get their eighth straight bowl nod.

WSU's biggest issues are with a defensive unit that hasn't garnered a turnover and has allowed more than 500 yards in each of its last three games.

The team is in trouble if changes are not made on that side of the ball.

The good news for Coug fans is Dickert seems to agree. The former WSU defensive coordinator said Monday he'll be more involved with the defensive game planning this week in efforts to turn around DC Jeff Schmedding's group.

"I think this week, I'm going to be heavily involved in the game planning," Dickert said of the defense. "Normally, I spread my time on both sides of the ball equally, and special teams, (but) I'm going to be (there) through every phase of it trying to find an edge.

"That isn't a panic thing, that's just something where I feel like I can be an asset at this moment trying to find ways to be better."

