Tuesday Morning Quarterback: With nothing to lose, WSU needs to crank it up to 100

Sep. 5—At this point, people might be getting tired of hearing about it.

Ten of the Pac-12 Conference's 12 teams have announced their departure from the conference, leaving Washington State and Oregon State as the leftovers nobody wanted.

USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are Big Ten bound in 2024-25; Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are headed to the Big 12 next year; and, most recently, Stanford and Cal will make a puzzling departure to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Thus the Pac-12 becomes the Pac-2 (2Pac?) as the Cougars and Beavers are left wondering what to do.

It's looking more and more likely that the outcome might be WSU and OSU leaving their Power Five status behind and joining the Mountain West conference, or some sort of Pac-12 (Pac-2) and Mountain West merger.

WSU got a glimpse of a potential future conference opponent when it routed Colorado State 50-24 in its season opener Saturday.

But whether the Pac-12 name lives on or not, it's clear the historic, 108-year-old conference is over as we know it.

So why not go out with a bang?

WSU was abandoned by its peers and has nothing left to lose. Nothing would be more satisfying for the Cougar faithful than seeing their team beat up on their conference foes and kick them out the door on their way out.

Of course that is easier said than done.

The Pac-12 had six teams ranked in the Top 25 going into Week 1 — No. 6 USC, No. 10 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 15 Oregon and No. 18 Oregon State — and should have one more when the Week 2 rankings are released after Colorado upset No. 17 TCU (45-42), which played for a national championship just eight months ago.

Every single Pac-12 team won its season opener.

The Cougars won't have to play the Trojans or Utes this season, but games against the Huskies (Nov. 25), Ducks (Oct. 21), Beavers (Sept. 23) and Buffaloes (Nov. 17) are all on tap.

WSU will be an underdog, possibly a massive one, in each of those games.

But there's no reason they couldn't still win two or three of them if they play with that nothing-left-to-lose mentality.

Anything can happen in an Apple Cup finale against Washington that will be filled with emotions on both sides. WSU's 44-41 loss to Oregon last season was one it gave away at the end. And the Cougs get the Beavs and Buffs at home.

WSU has had a winning season in six of its last eight years, and has played in seven straight bowl games.

The Cougars aren't the slouch the rest of the conference may think it to be and this will be their last chance to prove it.

First though, WSU needs to get through a nonconference slate that includes a future conference opponent of four of its current peers — Wisconsin of the Big Ten.

WSU hosts the No. 19 Badgers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) in arguably its highest-profile nonconference home game of the last two decades.

The Cougars upset 19th-ranked Wisconsin 17-14 in last year's game in Madison and there's no reason to believe quarterback Cam Ward and crew couldn't do it again this week.

A win would likely mean WSU would be 3-0 going into Pac-12 play (sorry Northern Colorado) on Sept. 23 against Oregon State.

That would be a big confidence booster for a team that needs to do some damage in the conference this season or risk fizzling into next year's unknowns on a bad note.

