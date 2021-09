Associated Press

The Nebraska-Oklahoma game Saturday is being celebrated by the older generations, the folks who long for the days when the battle of the Big Reds decided the Big Eight champion and often whose national title hopes survived and whose died. It would be impossible for the players who will be on the field in Norman this weekend to fully appreciate the history because they weren’t alive when the rivalry was among the hottest in college football. Tom Osborne, a central figure in the rivalry as an assistant and then head coach of the Cornhuskers, set up this year's game back in 2012, when he was Nebraska's athletic director.