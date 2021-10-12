Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach
The NFL is reeling after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last night. A New York Times report revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments he allegedly made in emails years before the Raiders hired him in 2018. James Brown, host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, joins CBSN to talk about Gruden's resignation and other headlines from the world of sports.