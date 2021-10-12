Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

TheWolverine.com

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady is having one of the best starts to his career, despite being 44 years old and in the 22nd season of his career. Brady surpassed Drew Brees for having the most all-time passing yards last week, then followed it up with one of his best performances in a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. In the 45-17 win, Brady completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns, marking the first time he's eclipsed the 400-yard mark and tossed five or more scores in a game.