Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Cougars were due for a loss

Oct. 10—There's a reason Washington State football coach Jake Dickert says he'd rather his team be ranked at the end of the season than right now.

It's the same reason why he says they'll celebrate the heck out of every Pac-12 win.

Winning is hard.

The then-No. 13 Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) finally got a taste of that Saturday in their 25-17 loss to unranked UCLA (4-1, 1-1) in Pasadena, Calif.

But WSU, honestly, was due for a loss.

The Cougars are clearly vastly improved this season, especially on offense, but are they the 13th-best team in the entire country? Probably not.

The loss to the Bruins brings WSU back down to reality a bit.

Quarterback Cam Ward had thrown 141 passes without an interception going into the game — a streak that was the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision and clearly had to end at some point. He threw two picks against the Bruins.

Then there's starting offensive linemen like Esa Pole and Fa'alili Fa'amoe, who only started playing on the O-line in the last couple years and were exposed a bit by UCLA's stellar defensive front seven.

The Bruins forced four turnovers, held the Cougars to just 12 rushing yards and limited them to just 2-of-13 on third down attempts — another stat WSU led the nation in going into the game that turned into a weakness in the loss.

"I think there's one of those things where at the end of the day all the credit goes to UCLA, but they were tougher in tough moments than we were," Dickert said Monday. "Tough just doesn't mean physical tough — it's executing, it's mental toughness, it's doing your job, it's relying on your technique, it's an effort and strain to finish. They did it more times than we did."

The Cougars this week will have to refind that toughness that helped them defeat two ranked teams (No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 14 Oregon State) and become national underdog darlings amid the turmoil left behind in a collapsing conference.

As much as sports writers sometimes hate the cliche word "adversity," there really is something to get knocked down and having to get yourself back up again.

WSU will have a chance to do that at 4 p.m. Saturday against an Arizona team (3-3, 1-2) that is coming off back-to-back weeks of giving No. 7 Washington and No. 9 USC major scares.

It took three overtimes for the Trojans and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams to defeat the Wildcats on Saturday, 43-41.

If the Cougars don't refocus in a hurry, they could find themselves on a two-game losing streak going into a tough game against No. 8 Oregon on the road.

The Cougs just got hit in the mouth.

Now it's time to see how they'll respond.

