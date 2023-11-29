Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Apple Cup offered thrilling ending to a Washington State season of peculiarities

Nov. 28—It was a somber scene at the end of the Apple Cup for those wearing crimson.

Two years after watching their own fans rush the field in Seattle, the Washington State football team stood in the corner of Husky Stadium watching the No. 4 Washington Huskies carry their kicker on their shoulders as purple-clad fans swarmed around them.

Grady Goss' last-second, 42-yard field goal for UW on Saturday put a halt to what was looking like one of the biggest potential upsets of the college football season.

Instead, the Huskies won 24-21 to stay undefeated at 12-0, victorious in their last regular-season game as a Pac-12 school, and the Cougars were sent home, their 5-7 season ending without a bowl game for the first time since 2014.

What a wild way to end a crazy season for the Cougs.

While there's no solace in losing, WSU deserves some praise.

Quarterback Cam Ward and the Cougar offense looked more like the nation's leading passing team than UW and rattled QB Michael Penix Jr.

Between the quick short passes to guys like wide receiver Lincoln Victor and long bombs with improbable grabs to guys like Kyle Williams, the Cougar offense was looking as good or better than it has all season. And the WSU defense held the dynamic UW offense to its third-lowest point total of the year — an offense that led the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing going in.

In the end, it wasn't enough to pull off the upset.

In many ways, this WSU season was truly baffling. It was one of the strangest college football seasons I've ever seen.

Anybody heavy in the sports betting realm likely lost their mind trying to put money on Cougar games.

To review, WSU started the season 4-0 with ranked wins against then-No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 14 Oregon State.

They then lost six straight games, mostly to the worst teams in the Pac-12. Those losses included cellar-dwellers Cal, Stanford and Arizona State.

Then the Cougars utterly demolished Colorado and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders 56-14 and came within one or two plays of ending Washington's College Football Playoff hopes in the finale.

Huh?

How does a team lose to all the worst teams and beat, or nearly beat, the best ones on its schedule?

These Cougars clearly should be playing in a bowl game next month.

Instead, they'll be watching those games from their couches. Many will also enter the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 4.

There are rumors that Ward — a Heisman candidate early in the season — has potential Name Image and Likeness offers worth north of $1 million from other programs. National football analyst Brock Huard said as much during a radio show Monday.

Ward, a junior, has not hinted at whether he is leaving the program or not. But what he said after the Apple Cup game didn't do much to build confidence that he's returning to Pullman, using language like WSU coach Jake Dickert "was" his first FBS coach.

Dickert said the Cougs have the potential to return more than 90% of their offense next season. But the reality is, whether Ward stays or goes, many Cougar players will enter the portal next week.

That's just the way college football is now, especially for a team like WSU.

It's what happened last season and it's what will continue to happen for the Cougars, who live in a cold, small college town and don't have as much NIL money as bigger Power Five programs.

Next year, WSU doesn't even have a full conference to compete in. With 10 of the 12 Pac-12 teams leaving next year, there's more uncertainty than certainty for WSU going forward.

Oregon State, the only other team left in the "Pac-2," is in a similar situation on top of having to find a new head coach. OSU coach Jonathan Smith accepted the coaching job at Michigan State on Saturday.

Just like this season on the field, it's going to be a long, hard path going forward for the Cougs — and Beavers.

I don't envy the position Dickert is in.

He's kept the Cougs close to or above .500 for each of his first three seasons and it's just going to keep getting harder.

