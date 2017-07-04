Tuesday morning one-liners

Can Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander have an encore in 2017?

QB Matt Moore has a lot of value to the Dolphins as a backup.

RB Mike Gillislee has a chance to make a big impact for the Patriots.

An attempt to rank the 10 dumbest things the Jets have ever done.

The Baltimore Orioles honored former Ravens LB O.J. Brigance.

Looking back at Bruce Coslet’s time with the Bengals.

Nate Orchard is back at defensive end with the Browns.

Making the case for Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell as an MVP candidate.

Who is the X-factor on defense for the Texans?

The Colts need a defensive turnaround to rebound in the standings.

Jaguars LB Telvin Smith went back home to host a football camp.

The Titans could move on from WR Harry Douglas.

The Broncos will put on pads at training camp on July 29.

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson took to the high seas for his marriage proposal.

Previewing the battle for wide receiver jobs with the Raiders.

Chargers S Dexter McCoil previously played in Los Angeles for the Arena League’s Kiss.

DT Maliek Collins wants to do more for the Cowboys in his second NFL season.

Assessing WR Travis Rudolph’s chances of making the Giants.

S Terrence Brooks is vying for a spot in the Eagles secondary.

QB Kirk Cousins‘ contract situation leaves the Redskins with more on their plate than most other teams over the next 10 days.

A call for the Bears to let QB Mitchell Trubisky compete for the starting job this summer.

S Tavon Wilson has developed into a key player for the Lions.

The Packers will pay a visit to the Falcons’ new stadium this season.

LB Eric Kendricks is an important piece of the Vikings’ pass coverage.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank will receive a lifetime achievement award from the Atlanta Sports Council.

The Panthers website doesn’t believe TE Greg Olsen’s desire for a new contract will be a distraction.

How big an impact will RB Adrian Peterson make for the Saints?

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston shared a message of hard work in a return to Alabama.

WR Carlton Agudosi is trying to make the Cardinals after a disappointing final college season.

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur was wired for sound for some of the team’s OTAs.

Former 49ers WR Jerry Rice showed the next generation some of his on-field skills.

Will this be C Justin Britt’s final season with the Seahawks?