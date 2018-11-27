Tuesday morning one-liners

LB Matt Milano has been a consistent source of big plays for the Bills defense.

Catching up on Dolphins injury situations.

Tracing the Patriots’ path to a bye in the playoffs.

Breaking down the problems with the Jets defense.

Will QB Joe Flacco return to practice for the Ravens this week?

Reactions to the news that Bengals QB Andy Dalton is done for the season.

Fast starts have helped the Browns.

The Steelers defense is looking for more takeaways.

The Texans are the first team to go from 0-3 to 8-3.

Colts coach Frank Reich discussed using Andrew Luck as a receiver.

Will Monday’s big changes fix the Jaguars?

Five takeaways from the Titans’ loss to the Texans.

Can the Broncos challenge for a playoff spot?

Checking out the recent history between the Chiefs and Raiders.

The Chargers were relieved by RB Melvin Gordon‘s diagnosis.

Running down the snap counts for the Raiders in Week 12.

The Cowboys can never get enough takeaways for defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s satisfaction.

LB Olivier Vernon hasn’t lived up to his Giants contract.

Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan made it back from back surgery.

Other teams are getting more buzz, but Washington’s still in the NFC East race.

A look at Bears QB Chase Daniel‘s efficiency on Thanksgiving.

WR Bruce Ellington may be looking at a bigger role for the Lions.

Packers WR Trevor Davis is dealing with hamstring trouble.

Which Vikings should be next in line for contract extensions?

The Falcons had their lowest rushing total in years last Thursday.

Eyes are on the Panthers secondary after Sunday’s loss.

The Saints’ win on Thanksgiving drew a lot of eyeballs in New Orleans.

The Buccaneers game didn’t register quite so well in the ratings.

It was hard to find much to like about the Cardinals in Week 12.

TE Gerald Everett thinks playing in the Rams offense is a dream come true.

The 49ers aren’t turning back to QB C.J. Beathard.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll complimented WR Doug Baldwin‘s effort in Sunday’s win.