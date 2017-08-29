Tuesday morning one-liners

The Bills continue to part ways with players acquired by former G.M. Doug Whaley.

The Dolphins have a few roster spots still up for grabs.

Patriots DE Trey Flowers felt good in his preseason debut.

Will the Jets play QB Josh McCown this week?

The Ravens got several players back at practice on Monday.

Sunday’s game was a family affair for Bengals DE Wallace Gilberry.

Developing chemistry with WR Corey Coleman will be a key for Browns QB DeShone Kizer.

Steelers tight ends expect to be popular targets in the red zone.

C Nick Martin is spending time with his brother Zack with the Texans in Dallas for the week.

The Colts made a big choice in the kicking game.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone “couldn’t be any happier” with WR Allen Robinson.

Titans WR Rishard Matthews received an American flag from Afghanistan, where his half-brother died while serving in the armed forces.

The Broncos got one defensive lineman back while another went down with an injury.

The Chiefs made changes at inside linebacker.

S Shalom Luani looks like a good bet to make the Raiders.

LB Korey Toomer may be in line for a starting job, but he’ll be in the Chargers lineup on Thursday.

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers remains in the concussion protocol.

Who will be the Giants’ No. 2 quarterback?

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich is bullish about the Eagles wide receivers.

Redskins players with ties to Houston have divided attention this week.

A look at the new contract T Charles Leno signed with the Bears.

Current and former Lions players reacted to QB Matthew Stafford‘s extension.

Breaking down the different looks provided by the Packers running backs.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford found a bright side to being battered by blitzes this summer.

The Falcons have a decision to make about CB Jalen Collins.

Graham Gano is confident that the Panthers’ kicking job belongs to him.

DE Cameron Jordan thinks the Saints defense is communicating well.

Buccaneers LB Riley Bullough likes life as an HBO celebrity.

WR John Brown showed he can still be a weapon for the Cardinals.

Rookie WR Josh Reynolds is catching on with the Rams.

How will the 49ers running back depth chart shake out?

WR Amara Darboh was a third-round pick, but isn’t taking a Seahawks roster spot for granted.