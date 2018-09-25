Tuesday morning one-liners

Bills QB Josh Allen’s hurdle drew plenty of notice on social media.

WR Albert Wilson said the Dolphins are having a lot of fun right now.

History shows a lot of September Patriots losses that are forgotten come January.

The Jets will need a strong game from their offensive line this week.

LB Albert McClellan went from free agent to a prominent role in the Ravens defense in less than a week.

WR John Ross‘ role with the Bengals continues to be a touchy subject.

Browns WR Rashard Higgins put QB Baker Mayfield in some lofty company.

Monday night was an eventful one for Steelers CB Mike Hilton.

Texans S Tyrann Mathieu doesn’t think the team is far off despite an 0-3 record.

The Colts will honor the late Edwin Jackson this weekend.

Ten numbers to know from the Jaguars’ loss to the Titans.

The Titans report card for Week Three is a good one.

Examining reasons why Broncos QB Case Keenum is struggling.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes visited with Jimmy Garoppolo after Garoppolo tore his ACL on Sunday.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn faulted P Drew Kaser‘s lack of urgency for a key punt block in Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Penalties are one of the factors working against the Raiders.

Offensive problems are the biggest talking point around the Cowboys.

Said Giants coach Pat Shurmur of RB Saquon Barkley, “He really, when you see it up close and personal, you see the way he’s into it and how competitive his spirit is, and how he wants to compete and get the ball in his hands. There’s a reason why he’s got a chance to be a really good player for a very long time.”

Discussion about Eagles QB Carson Wentz will shift from his health to his performance.

Washington’s identity is still taking shape as they hit their bye week.

Bears WR Anthony Miller is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Lions may have a pair of budding stars in WR Kenny Golladay and RB Kerryon Johnson.

Dean Lowry and Montravius Adams will have to step up for the Packers in the wake of DL Muhammad Wilkerson‘s injury.

Will C Pat Elflein return to the Vikings starting lineup this week?

The Falcons say they aren’t making big moves at safety, but some want them to go the other way.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wasn’t totally satisfied with their run defense.

QB Taysom Hill sparked the Saints offense in Sunday’s win.

Turnovers loomed large in the first Buccaneers loss of the season.

Is it the right time for QB Josh Rosen to take over the Cardinals offense?

The Rams have a quick turnaround this week.

Is Taylor Swift to blame for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s knee injury?

How will the Seahawks proceed with S Earl Thomas?