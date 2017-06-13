Tuesday morning one-liners

LB Gerald Hodges wants to be an energetic addition to the Bills defense.

Dolphins rookie DE Charles Harris has reached out to Jason Taylor about working out together.

Patriots players considered what they’d do if given a day with the Lombardi Trophy.

The Jets’ hopes of trading WR Eric Decker went unrealized.

Some questions the Ravens want to answer at minicamp.

There’s no shortage of speed on the Bengals roster.

Catching up on Browns rookies with minicamp getting underway.

A look at the roadblocks to a long-term deal between RB Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers.

The Texans feel good about CB Kevin Johnson’s return to the lineup.

Is Colts QB Andrew Luck on schedule in his return from shoulder surgery?

The storylines to follow during Jaguars minicamp.

The Titans have some injury issues to monitor during minicamp.

Broncos rookies spent part of Monday working at a local food bank.

The home of the Chiefs will be turned over to a Topgolf event.

The Raiders are looking ahead to making an impact in the Las Vegas community off the field as well as on it.

Spencer Pulley remains on track for the Chargers’ center job.

Cowboys rookies dress in a different part of the team’s facility than the veterans.

Which Giants have the most to gain in this week’s practices?

The Eagles see a lot of room to grow among their defensive backs.

This season is shaping up as a big one for Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland.

Bears TE Zach Miller showed off his piano skills.

An eye on the Lions rookie class in their first full-team minicamp.

A review of things learned during the Packers’ offseason program.

Can Vikings rookie Pat Elflein challenge for the starting center spot?

FB Derrick Coleman hopes for a fresh start with the Falcons.

The search for secondary depth continues with the Panthers.

Saints QB Drew Brees hopes the team has more competitive practices.

Buccaneers rookies went go-kart racing with Tampa firefighters and paramedics.

The Cardinals filled in some dates on their training camp schedule.

Plenty of eyes will be looking for DT Aaron Donald as the Rams report for minicamp.

T Trent Brown’s weight remains an issue for the 49ers.

The backup quarterback competition is one of the things to watch at minicamp this week.