TUESDAY MORNING MOUND VISIT: NAIA World Series belongs in Lewiston

Jun. 4—The 2024 Avista NAIA World Series was one of the most exciting baseball tournaments in recent memory.

It was the first Series since 1998 that didn't feature the Lewis-Clark State Warriors, a new champion was guaranteed, it was the last Series with LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze in her current role and Hope International (Calif.) claimed the first red banner in program history in its second trip to the dance.

It also made one thing clear: the World Series belongs at Harris Field.

This year's attendance at the Series was a concern with the Warriors not competing. There was a bit of a decline in overall attendance, but there was still enough community and fan support for Lewiston to reaffirm itself as the epicenter of NAIA baseball.

In the last three days of the tournament, every single game had over 1,000 people in attendance. The final two games on Thursday and Friday had 2,197 and 2,653 people in seats, respectively. On Day 2 of the tournament, the 11-inning showdown between Arizona Christian and Southeastern had 1,835 people in the stands — the most-attended game until the final two days of the tournament.

Thursday's number was more than last year's semifinal game (1,195). But the championship game was less than last year's (4,498).

Next year's NAIA World Series will be the last under the current contract. It's not out of the question that Lewis-Clark State and the NAIA will extend the contract, as they have done multiple times in the past. But if that happens, it probably won't be until after LCSC hires its new athletic director.

The criteria for a "successful" Series without the Warriors at Harris Field is nonexistent — before this year there hasn't been one. This year should serve as that criteria.

Vendors were still serving all throughout the Series, there were many L-C fans in the stands for most games just watching for the love of the sport and there was fan support from every single team in the tournament.

There were some issues with the online stream, especially during the first two days. And the ESPN+ stream, which picked up the broadcast with SWX for the semifinal game and the championship, was blacked out for fans of Hope International, Tennessee Wesleyan and Georgia Gwinnett watching from their home states.

But those problems are (unfortunately) par for the course. Those are things that need to be addressed, but shouldn't be held against Lewis-Clark State when the contract is due.

I posed this question in my last column, but it's worth repeating here: If the Series moved away from Harris Field, where would it even go?

There's not one college in the nation that has the combination of facilities and experience hosting the World Series that Harris Field and Lewis-Clark State does.

There have been some complaints about the rain and lightning at Harris Field during this time of the year. And that's understandable. If you think watching a day of games amid weather delays is annoying, try covering them.

But rain and lightning are much more manageable weather phenomena than what a lot of the country deals with during this time of the year, tornadoes in the Midwest chief among them.

There are some schools and locations that would be good sites for the Series. William Carey's Milton Wheeler Field in Mississippi, Taylor University's Winterholter Field in Indiana, Webber International's Brad Niethammer Field in Florida — the list goes on.

And I completely understand the desire for something different. Harris Field has owned the World Series for the better part of four decades now. Facilities across the country have gotten better and more and more schools are hosting Opening Round sites.

There's also the financial benefit of hosting a Series that makes it enticing for any school to submit its name into the poll of potential hostees.

But here's another question. Is it really so bad for the Series to just have one home?

The NCAA Division I College World Series has been in Omaha, Neb., since 1950. "The road to Omaha" is a phrase that is engraved in the fabric of the sport. It's been used in social media posts aplenty, on-campus flyers and pendants and countless marketing campaigns.

There's also a (very good) book written with that title.

Omaha is synonymous with excellence in D-I college baseball. Future All-Stars, Cinderella runs, stars are made — all the sports cliches that fans (and writers) pop for.

There's no reason why Lewiston and Harris Field shouldn't remain the NAIA's Omaha.

I don't think it would be a bad thing for the Series to be hosted elsewhere, and it'd be exciting to see what other schools and cities do with the opportunity. But I'm a believer in "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

And this year's tournament showed that the Series at Harris Field, Warriors or not, is the farthest thing from broken.

Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.