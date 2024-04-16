TUESDAY MORNING MOUND VISIT: LCSC reaffirms elite status against No. 2 LSUS

Apr. 16—The last time the Lewis-Clark State baseball team swept a series against a ranked opponent was March 9-14, 2004, in a six-game series against Bellevue (Neb.).

This past weekend, the No. 9 Warriors broke the two-decade long drought with a four-game sweep against No. 2 LSU Shreveport at Harris Field.

The Pilots touted an NAIA pitcher of the year candidate in Isaac Rohde and were tied with No. 1 Southeastern (Fla.) for the best team ERA in the country. The offense, though not explosive, was efficient in its own right.

The Warriors matched LSUS during the series and even exceeded it in those categories.

The LCSC pitching staff held the Pilots to 14 runs across the four games. The Warriors scored 27.

LCSC also was able to win in a variety of ways.

The Warriors won two pitching duels, one of which went an extra inning. They won a shootout, and they were able to win another with a great offensive first inning.

And they weren't even at full strength.

Senior first baseman Jake Gish missed his second series in a row with an injury, and junior relief pitcher Brady Maylett is still out with an injury he suffered several weeks ago, and might miss the rest of the season. The team also was playing just its second series with its current infield configuration: junior Dominic Signorelli at shortstop, senior Pu'ukani De Sa at third base, junior Charlie Updegrave at first base and senior Magnum Hofstetter at second base.

LCSC's players and coaches have lauded the team's depth the whole season, and that depth has shined amid the Warriors' various injuries.

Hofstetter, who, at this point, seems to have all but secured his spot as the starting second baseman, hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the series on Saturday.

It was his first home run of the season and his first long ball in a game since June 13, 2022, when he played for the St. Cloud Rox — a wood-bat summer baseball team for the Northwoods League.

Junior right-hander Drake George, who's been the Warriors' Game 1 starter the whole season, struggled in two starts prior to this weekend. In his outing against the Pilots, he went punch-for-punch with one of the best hurlers in the country. He went seven innings, struck out eight batters and was named Cascade Conference pitcher of the week for his efforts.

Junior infielder Updegrave in Saturday's doubleheader went 0-for-4 in the first contest. He bounced back in the second game with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate to go with four RBI, three of which came off a home run in the first inning.

The series win against LSUS ultimately does nothing for LCSC in conference standings, but it's all about the big picture.

The Warriors have struggled for a large part of the season with putting together consistent performances. Multiple lineup changes, constant tinkering with the pitching staff and multiple injuries have made it difficult to see where LCSC's ceiling as a team actually is.

Southeastern was the only other team of the Pilots' caliber that the Warriors have played this season. The Fire won 10-3 back on Feb. 3. But even Southeastern has shown itself to be vulnerable after a series loss against Reinhardt (Ga.) a couple weeks ago.

LCSC's ceiling should be viewed the same as it normally is: An NAIA World Series contender.

The fact that the Warriors' postseason can be entirely in front of their home crowd should only add to that belief.

LCSC (13-3 Cascade Conference) has already clinched a postseason conference tournament berth and has a one-game lead ahead of Oregon Tech (12-4) and British Columbia (15-5) for first place in the conference.

The Warriors' final two series of the regular season are this weekend against British Columbia in Canada and a home series April 27-28 against Bushnell, which won a four-game series against the Warriors earlier this season.

There's a scenario, a likely one, that LCSC ends up getting home-field advantage for the Cascade Conference tournament on top of hosting the NAIA Opening Round and the World Series.

The Warriors are undefeated at home this season. And with this recent series sweep against the Pilots, a postseason held entirely at Harris Field would be the best-case scenario for LCSC.

And the worst-case scenario for everyone else.

