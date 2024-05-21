TUESDAY MORNING MOUND VISIT: All eyes on Harris Field for rare Warrior-less NAIA World Series

May 21—There's no need to discuss it too much at this point. Everyone knows.

For the first time since 1998, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team will not be competing in the Avista NAIA World Series.

It was going to happen eventually. It probably happened sooner than a lot of people thought it would, but it still happened.

That's not what this column is about. It's about how important this World Series is compared to past years.

The Avista NAIA World Series has taken place in Lewiston since 2000.

Lewiston hosted before that from 1984-91. Harris Field has hosted the Series more than any other location — by far.

Lewiston is a baseball town. Baseball is in the lifeblood of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The community has always shown up and shown out for the Series. It's the biggest sporting event in the city, with only the annual rodeo coming close to comparing to it.

A national tournament is always going to be well-attended. A baseball national championship in a town that loves the sport? Undoubtedly there's going to be butts in seats. But for two-and-a-half decades, the team's flagship college has been in it.

The contract for the host rights to the NAIA World Series extends through 2025. Friday will mark the beginning of the second-to-last Series under the current contract. Attendance will be one of the most crucial factors looked at when a new contract is up — especially this year without the Warriors in the bracket.

Last year, on the first day of the Series, LCSC played the last game of the day. According to the boxscore on the NAIA website, the attendance for that game was 2,710.

The attendance for the three games before was 1,530, 740 and 435, respectively. The championship game between Lewis-Clark State and Westmont was, unsurprisingly, the most-attended game of the Series (4,498).

The Warriors made it all the way to the final day of the tournament and their games had the highest attendance each day.

Shocker, I know. But there's so many other factors involved that make it difficult to gauge what's a "good number" for other games that didn't feature good ol' Mighties.

The tournament lasts a week with Sunday being the only day of reprieve after competition starts Friday. There's as many as four games in one day. Some start as early as 8:35 a.m., others as late as 6:35 p.m. In actuality, games can start as late as 9 p.m. when accounting for things like rain delays, extra-inning games or just long games in general.

Teams this season range from states like California, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. There's also Series familiars like Georgia Gwinnett, William Carey, Southeastern and Tennessee Wesleyan. Some fan bases are going to be more represented than others.

Time of day, day of the week and even other factors like flight costs and hotel availability all affect the attendance.

This is the case for every World Series. But this is a crucial year, especially with the Warriors absent from the week-long event.

Some people started to point out that fact as soon as LCSC was eliminated from the Opening Round on Wednesday.

Some people in comments on posts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms have reaffirmed that community support in the World Series will still be high. Others posed the thought about seeing the school's efforts during the Series now that the Warriors aren't involved. One fan, who bought World Series passes to see the L-C baseball team, was trying to sell the passes in the comments of a Facebook post.

Fans' responses have leaned positive regarding support for the World Series this year. But it'd be naive to assume that there wouldn't be some kind of downtick in attendance without the city's flagship school involved in the games. This hasn't deterred the LCSC athletic staff from doing what it always does: putting its 100% in preparing for the World Series.

School athletic director Brooke Henze used the words "rolling out the red carpet" to describe how the school plans on welcoming teams this year.

That's the norm. But there's going to be even more eyes on how the World Series proceeds, especially with the end of the contract looming.

This isn't to say that there's any real threat of the World Series moving. The contract has been extended multiple times in the last decade-and-half and the event is almost always a success. It's hard to see any incentive for the NAIA to move the Series aside from simply wanting a change of scenery or to give other schools a chance to host.

There's also an issue on the NAIA's side of things. Even if the Series were to move — where would it go? There's not another place in the country that has the kind of history with the World Series that Lewiston does. Sioux City, Iowa, and St. Joseph, Mo., are the only other cities who've hosted more than once.

The previous host site of the NAIA World Series was Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. That stadium now hosts several minor league teams and is the spring training home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins.

There's also just not a lot of NAIA stadiums with the facilities and experience that lend to successfully hosting the Series.

Not to say other schools can't — but if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

This is going to be an exciting World Series. Bluebloods are there. Two newcomers are there. There will be elite pitchers, bat-breaking offenses and the guarantee of a new World Series champion with 2023 champs Westmont now competing in NCAA Division II.

What a Lewiston-based NAIA World Series without the Lewiston-based school actually looks like — and the ripples that might follow — might be the most crucial thing to come out of this upcoming week.

Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.